Former NFL Quarterback Offers Interesting Take About Aaron Rodgers
The New York Giants are still trying to solve the Rubik's Cube, which is Aaron Rodgers. Although they have met with Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston, the general sentiment remains that the team's No. 1 option is the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback.
But should that be the organization's mindset? Former NFL quarterback and current FOX Sports 1 analyst Chase Daniel recently took a strong stance on Rodgers' ongoing free agency saga.
"I don't think anyone in their career right now needs Aaron Rodgers if I'm being completely honest with you," the 2007 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year (with Missouri) said on FS1's The Facility.
Many, including Daniel, find it hard to accept the idea of waiting for a 41-year-old to decide where he will play next season, but the Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are desperate.
At this point, the options for a veteran quarterback are limited, and Rodgers has the most credibility.
Considering the front office invested in the defense and added offensive line depth in free agency, the focus is on quickly constructing a playoff-caliber squad. At the very least, co-owner John Mara expects New York to crawl out of the NFC cellar and compete in meaningful games late in the year.
If he runs out of patience with this current regime, then the Giants might need Rodgers, contrary to what Daniel thinks. Despite a natural decline in ability and mobility, the four-time MVP's numbers remain superior to the other free-agent choices.
Aaron Rodgers could be the Giants' best hope of being competitive
Russell Wilson looked effective for a stretch but benefited from having an accomplished head coach and stout defense behind him on the Steelers.
Joe Flacco appears to have run out of the magic that propelled him to Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2023-24 with the Cleveland Browns, struggling to find the same success with the Indianapolis Colts.
Jameis Winston continues to obscure his impressive arm talent with costly interceptions.
Regardless of their drawbacks, however, these seasoned signal-callers fit the bill for a suitable bridge guy who can hold down the quarterback room until the next long-term starter emerges.
But if the goal is to win as many games as possible in the 2025-26 campaign, Rodgers ostensibly stands out as the top candidate.
The Super Bowl XLV MVP struggled extensively last season, failing to elevate a New York Jets franchise with lofty expectations.
Actually, Gang Green regressed with Rodgers under center, finishing with an unsettling 5-12 record. Coaches were dismissed, and star wide receiver Davante Adams was brought in, but the ship kept sinking.
The Giants have a former Coach of the Year in Brian Daboll, though, and that could make a more significant difference than people anticipate. And besides, despite a disappointing season, Rodgers still threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns while committing an acceptable 11 interceptions.
Although the 63.0 completion percentage and lack of mobility at this stage of his career are concerns, he could have a better chance of excelling with the Meadowlands' other tenants.
Since the 10-time Pro Bowler is reportedly aiming to land on the Minnesota Vikings and could be willing to drag out this process until April's NFL Draft, the Giants must consider all alternatives. But make no mistake, they are acting like a team that needs Aaron Rodgers.
Time will tell if that is true or if the enigmatic quarterback even cares to prove them right.