Former NFL Receiver Brandon Marshall Says Giants Deserve Criticism for Saquon Barkley Fiasco
The New York Giants can't seem to escape the criticism for letting running back Saquon Barkley leave in free agency to sign with their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, last offseason.
The criticism has been amplified even further, as Barkley is amidst one of the best seasons by a running back in recent memory. He led the league in rushing yards with 2,005 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He added 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.
Barkley's superb season has continued well into the postseason. In three games, the 27-year-old has rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns, helping lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl.
Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall, who appeared in five games for the Giants in 2017, has joined those critics. He thinks the Giants' front office deserves every word of criticism it’s received.
"It’s what comes with it,” Marshall said during an interview with Fox News Digital. “This is the big leagues. The Tisch [and Mara] family has been phenomenal to me. … I do think that they can embrace a little change and get with the times a little bit in some areas. But I’m a big fan of the Giants.
"With that being said, this is absolutely what comes with it. You had a generational talent in your building, and you knew it. It’s why you drafted him," Marshall said of the Giants letting Barkley leave in free agency.
The Giants selected Barkley with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in New York and ranks fourth in franchise rushing yards (5,211) and sixth in rushing touchdowns (35).
The Giants finished with a 25-48-1 record with Barkley on the roster. During Barkley's six-year run in Blue, the front office struggled to build the roster, specifically the offensive line, around him. The team had just one winning season (2022) and playoff appearance during his time with the team.
"Unfortunately, they weren’t able to surround Saquon with the right offensive line, with the right coordinators, with the right receivers," Marshall said.
"You insert [head coach] Brian Daboll, who I love to death, but it was way too late. Then, the whole market around the running back shifted. Now, you have Saquon Barkley and King [Derrick] Henry redefining how we should look at the running back position, how we should look at the run game. It’s extremely important."
Giants general manager Joe Schoen ultimately decided to let Barkley walk in free agency, unwilling to spend upwards of $12 million to keep him on the roster despite Barkley’s insistence that he wanted to be a Giant for life.
The Eagles and Barkley agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million contract, with $26 million guaranteed, $1 million more than the last reported offer the Giants presented to Barkley when they tried to sign him during the 2023 offseason.
The Giants, meanwhile, allocated the money toward upgrading the offensive line, signing guard Jon Runyan and tackle Jermaine Elumenor.
Elumenor signed a two-year, $14 million deal. Runyan is on a three-year, $30 million contract.
Schoen also traded for EDGE Brian Burns and extended his contract. The outside linebacker is now making an average of $28.2 million annually.
In the Giants' first season without Barkley, they finished with a 3-14 record. However, the running game was one of the bright spots, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 104.9 yards per game thanks to the emergence of fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tracy finished third in rushing yards for a rookie (839) and touchdowns (5). The former college receiver also shined in the passing game, recording 38 catches, 284 yards, and a touchdown.