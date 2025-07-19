Former NY Giants Safety Says Eli Manning Belongs in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former New York Giants teammates Eli Manning and Antrel Rolle, who both were a part of the 2011 team’s Super Bowl championship season, spent five seasons together. So it’s little wonder that Rolle, who got to see Manning’s leadership up close, believes that his former teammate belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“Do I think he will get in? Yes, I do," Rolle told Kyle Odegard of Gambling Industry News. "I think he deserves to get in, and it’s not just because of the name, or because he played in New York. You’re talking about someone who had a very good NFL career, and in the postseason, we know what he did.
"Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, and the guy (Patriots quarterback Tom Brady) who he beat in both Super Bowls–that stuff speaks for itself, and it doesn’t happen by accident. Eli, to me, is clutch. He gets my vote 200% of the time."
The three-time Pro Bowl defensive back touched on the crux of Manning's case for Canton -- two heart-stopping title runs that culminated with wins over the New England Patriots.
It takes a complete effort to win championships in this league, something the Giants have embodied as much as anyone, but the legendary Big Blue quarterback epitomized what is demanded of a New York athlete when the lights are brightest.
Manning was clutch in the postseason
Eli Manning threw 244 interceptions and completed only 60.3 percent of his passes during his 16-year career. He was never named to an All-Pro team, nor did he receive a single vote for the MVP award, yet he obtained the most important hardware in this sport.
While Manning only posted three passing touchdowns across two Super Bowls, he made two of the most iconic throws in the game's history. The elusiveness he displayed by avoiding a sack on the miraculous David Tyree helmet catch must be highlighted, and the dime he delivered to Mario Manningham along the sidelines four years later is a work of art.
But are those stellar postseason accolades enough to warrant enshrinement? The voters did not think so last year when comparing Manning's credentials to his peers. The two-time Super Bowl MVP did not even crack the top-10 finalists, indicating he may have to wait a little before getting his bust.
Antrel Rolle is confident his former quarterback will eventually have his day. He admires the remarkable composure Manning exemplified on the big stage and the professionalism he helped establish within the locker room.
"This is not me being biased," Rolle said. "He is the real deal at quarterback, and I’m hoping he gets his flowers. I know he will. He deserves it.”
Non-Giants fans will continue to debate Manning's HOF candidacy, but he has plenty of advocates who will pound the table for him. Considering the prominent position he holds in Super Bowl lore, the only question is probably when he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and fitted for his gold jacket.