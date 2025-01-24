Giants 2025 ERFA Primer: QB Tommy DeVito
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) who is probably going to be back for at least another season with the Giants, given that it won't cost much to carry him on the roster, plus given his familiarity with the team's offense.
Tommy DeVito, Quarterback
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 210 lbs.
- Age: 26
- NFL Exp: 2 Years
- College: Illinois
Only two years ago, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito took the NFL stage and likened himself to the fanbase with a heroic three-game winning streak in the middle of a mediocre 6-11 campaign that lost starter, Daniel Jones, to a season-ending ACL injury.
However, after being brought back to originally serve as the franchise’s third-string gunslinger, DeVito was thrust back into the spotlight in the middle of another struggling run and couldn’t resurrect the same magic he had once before.
DeVito, a native and the pride of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, touched down in East Rutherford on April 29, 2023, when the Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent to compete among the quarterbacks in training camp.
He would ultimately be waived at the end of camp and signed to the practice squad, as the Giants had Daniel Jones and backup veteran Tyrod Taylor holding down the position at the start of the season.
The Illinois alum would earn an unexpected call to the huddle in Week 8 of the 2023 season against the New York Jets when Jones was already out with a neck ailment, and Taylor hurt his ribs after starting the contest under center.
It was a tough first dose of game action as the Giants lost a 10-7 mud fight to their MetLife Stadium co-tenants, but he left a mark with his first NFL rushing touchdown on a six-yard run.
DeVito’s next few games would see minor improvements and challenges, but in Week 11, he found his brief groove against the Washington Commanders. He led the Giants to a 31-19 road win with three touchdown passes despite being sacked a single-game high nine times.
From there, he would stack two more winning efforts against the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers, a 24-22 stunner that ended with a game-winning field goal on Monday Night Football, where they rarely even leave victorious. The undrafted man led New York on a 1:30 drive, going 4 for four on his throws to put the team into field goal range for Randy Bullock to seal the deal on a three-game winning streak.
As a result of his play, the Giants fanbase started the “Tommy Cutlets” craze that took over the team’s culture behind DeVito for the rest of the season. His debut efforts earned him a return to camp this past summer, where he made the roster as one of three arms behind Jones and Drew Lock, who was brought in during free agency.
Before the NFL, DeVito spent four seasons with the Syracuse Orangemen, where he started as a redshirt freshman. He transferred to Illinois during his fifth season and finished with 2,650 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions, but he couldn’t earn a spot on the draft board in the 2022 draft.
2024 Recap
After six mostly tumultuous seasons with Daniel Jones under center, the Giants organization decided it was time to officially bench their former No. 6 overall pick for good just 10 games into the 2024 season.
While Jones would also be released soon after per his request, the team switched the huddle to Tommy DeVito despite him being the third-stringer on the depth chart. The move created some controversy inside and outside the walls of the team facilities, as backup Drew Lock was seemingly promised that he would be the next man up should the Giants bench or lose Jones to another injury.
Nevertheless, DeVito reentered the fold in Week 12 to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the other side of the bye week. The Giants struggled all day long in a 30-7 rout by the visitors, and DeVito completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 189 yards while keeping it seven times for 32 yards on the ground.
The next week, DeVito was benched in exchange for Lock, who led the team to a close but gut-wrenching loss to the New Orleans Saints at home that ended on a blocked field goal attempt. Head coach Brian Daboll returned to DeVito in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens when Lock had a lower body ailment. The gunslinger went 10 of 13 for 68 yards and an average of 5.2 yards in another miserable 35-14 blowout loss.
With his second season behind him, DeVito has 145 pass completions on 222 attempts for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. However, he has been sacked 43 times, which is insanely high for a player with his number of games completed.
Why the Giants Should Keep Him
One of the biggest reasons why the Giants might retain Tommy DeVito for the 2025 season is his status as a cheap option who can be a safe insurance policy for the quarterback position.
In 2023, DeVito was signed to a two-year, $1,665,000 contract with an average annual salary of $832,000. DeVito is one of two exclusive rights free agents on the Giants roster, meaning they hold exclusive negotiating rights to his services.
While DeVito didn't flash much this season, he has shown periods of being a decent game manager. He plays with a conservative style of football that doesn't force turnovers and keeps the offense moving if the protection holds up. That has been a problem for the Giants, but DeVito can sometimes navigate it with confidence and running ability.
All that aside, the Giants don’t have any other rostered arms, with Daniel Jones gone and Drew Lock and Tim Boyle having long shots to return. It would behoove the team to resign DeVito and at least have one player under contract who is familiar with the playbook and can fill in if called upon.
Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him
Despite the Schoen and Daboll regime knowing what DeVito could bring to the table from his experience in 2023, it is a telling sign that they didn’t view him as a high-value commodity by slating him behind Drew Lock in the initial depth chart for the regular season.
DeVito had led the Giants to more wins in his two seasons (3) than Lock did in 2024, winning only in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts. Still, DeVito faltered each time he was allowed to steal the interim job away from his teammate and was relegated to the bench to close the season.
DeVito also has had a hard time staying on the field, which is a big red flag for any backup quarterback who is one play away from having to be the savior of the offense on any given Sunday. The Giants need to develop reliability in their quarterback room and might need to hire someone else to fulfill that responsibility.
Potential Replacements If He Doesn’t Return
Free Agent: Tim Boyle, New York Giants
If the Giants need to find a replacement for Tommy DeVito, Tim Boyle, who was just inside their facilities, can fill the void.
Boyle was signed to the team’s practice squad late in the season as DeVito and Drew Lock were rotating in and out of the injured list with their ailments. He has been a journeyman in the league. Still, he gave an impressive effort in Week 15 against the Ravens when he stepped in for the banged-up DeVito and led the Giants on a 16-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a beautiful 4th-and-3 connection to wide-receiver Malik Nabers to cut into the deficit.
Boyle would know the Giants system from his brief time there and could pick up where he left off next season while further developing into a reserve man in case he is ever called upon to lead the offensive huddle.
In his seven-year career, Boyle has amassed 141 completions for 1,210 yards, five touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, which he would need to clean up. His most productive year came in 2021 with the Detroit Lions, when he had a career-high 526 yards and three touchdowns.
Draft: Max Brosmer, University of Minnesota
Seen as a potential day 3 selection, Max Brosmer was one of the highest PFF-graded quarterbacks behind the premier core of names that will go early in this April’s festivities.
Brosmer has played in at least 12 games in his last three years with the Golden Gophers and has finished with no less than a 62.1 percent completion rating and 18 total touchdowns per season. He has accumulated more than 2,801 passing yards in the same span and can throw anywhere from short-range to the deep ball.
Brosmer had the 13th lowest turnover-worthy play rate in college football at 1.9 percent this fall and has a track record for success in Big 10 football that the Giants could take in and further develop while serving as their third-string guy.
Keep or Dump?
Given all the uncertainty surrounding the Giants quarterback position with three months left until the NFL Draft, the team needs to hunker down at least one name in their ranks that is set to have none under contract once free agency begins in March.
Despite his flaws, it wouldn’t be the worst decision to resign Tommy DeVito to a very team-friendly deal to ensure one player is already acquainted with the operation the team plans to run back within 2025.