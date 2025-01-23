Giants WR Malik Nabers a Finalist for 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers has been named one of five finalists for the annual Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Nabers joins tight end Brock Bowers (Raiders), quarterback Jayden Daniels (Commanders), quarterback Bo Nix (Broncos), and receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. (Jaguars) for the award, which will be presented during the annual NFL Honors show on February 6 in New Orleans, the site of this year’s Super Bowl.
Nabers is also a nominee for the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. His competition for that award is the same players as for the AP award, plus Bucs running back Bucky Irving.
Should Nabers, who recorded the first of what will hopefully be many 1,000-yard receiving efforts in his first NFL season, win the AP award, he would become the third Giant to do so within the last decade, joining receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (2014) and running back Saquon Barkley (2018).
Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is the only Giants defender to win the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, doing so in 1981.