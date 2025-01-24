Breaking Down a New Giants 7-Round Mock Draft
Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network is out with a complete seven-round mock draft for all 32 NFL teams, and he has some interesting picks for the New York Giants.
(Note: Miller only provided explanations for the first three rounds, so we will limit our commentary and give an alternate pick for those rounds only.)
R1, No. 3: Travis Hunter, Colorado
Miller has quarterback Shedeur Sander of Colorado going first to the Titans and then Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter going second to the Browns. Rather than have the Giants go for quarterback Cam Ward of Miami, who fell to the Raiders at No. 6, Miller had the Giants selecting Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter at No. 3.
Hunter, who is said to continue wanting to play both sides of the ball, projects more as a cornerback in this particular mock, with Miller describing him as “the most intelligent cornerback since (Denver’s) Patrick Surtain,” as well as being a player who “just so happens to have the best ball skills in the class as a wide receiver, let alone for cornerbacks.”
The sentiment that Hunter is a generational talent continues to grow around the league. During the team’s introduction of new general manager Mike Borgonzi this week, Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker told reporters, “We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft.”
If Tennessee takes that direction, one of Sanders or Ward should be available for the Giants to select at No. 3. However, it’s unknown right now which prospect they like better.
Our Pick: IDL Mason Graham, Michigan
Yes, the Giants need a quarterback. And yes, the defensive line class is deep this year, so a team can get a player in the later rounds.
But after spending three of their first four first-round draft picks on players outside the trenches–and the one they drafted in the trenches, it’s high time the Giants adjust their thinking and start focusing on building this team from the inside out.
R2, No. 34: OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Speaking of building from the inside out, the Giants need to start stocking the offensive line with young talent that can be developed and ready should injury strike. However, Miller, who seems uncertain about where Jackson projects in the NFL, eyed Jackson for the left guard spot currently held by Jon Runyan, Jr.
While the Giants could move Runyan to the right side, the most likely scenario is that Runyan will stay on the left. The right guard spot will come down to a competition between Neal (who is destined to move to guard despite what the coaches said last year), the very promising Jake Kubas, and Joshua Ezeudu.
Our Pick: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
We’re all for drafting offensive linemen, but if anything, we think the Giants need a tackle who can play both sides, especially after two seasons in which the Giants struggled to find a viable backup to Andrew Thomas on the left side.
We’d instead go for Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts at this spot. Safety is a sneaky need for this Giants defense, and although they drafted Tyler Nubin last year, they’re probably going to lose Jason Pinnock in free agency.
If Watts, whom Miller praised for “being in the right spot at the right time” and who is “a consistent tackler with more than enough fluidity to survive in the slot” to give a team “a multi-faceted back-end ball hawk,” makes too much sense not to consider at this spot.
R3 No. 65: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Here is where Miller picks a quarterback for the Giants, who have the first pick in the third round. However, as Miller noted, the problem with this selection is the decline in Milroe’s second half of the season.
“After looking like a potential QB1 midway through the CFB season, Milroe’s confidence, accuracy, and overall play drove off a cliff in the second half,” he said.
“However, few players in college football were more dangerous with the ball in their hands, and Milroe should at least see the field in set offensive packages in 2025 as he develops as a quarterback while fixing some mechanical tightness in his throwing motion.
“If it doesn’t work out,” Miller continued, “he has the frame density, explosiveness, and vision to potentially be one of the most dangerous running backs in the league.”
Yeah, that’s just what you want to see in your prospective “franchise quarterback’s” scouting report–that if things don't work out, he has running back in his future.
If that's how the NFL community feels, then no thanks.
Our Pick: CB Zy Alexander, LSU
Cornerback figures to be one of those positions that the Giants double-dip to address. While we can't yet rule out the possibility of the team moving Dru Phillips from the slot to the perimeter (he played the perimeter at Kentucky, and Giants general manager Joe Schoen did make it a point last year to speak of Phillips’ versatility), put us in the, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” category.
We’d leave Phillips in the slot and look to Alexander as a possible option on the premier opposite of Deonte Banks. Alexander, who played the bulk of his snaps on the perimeter, finished his five-year career (three at SE Louisiana and two at LSU) with a , 20 pass breakups, 13 interceptions, and a 78.0 coverage rating.
At 6-2, he has good size and length. He plays the run game well, and he should fit in nicely regardless of the coverage scheme.
The Rest
- R4, No 103: RB Kalei Mullings, Michigan
- R4, No. 133 (Comp): SAF Malachi Moore, Alabama
- R5., No. 154 (via Seattle): LB Nickolas Marin, Oklahoma State
- R7, No. 220: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
- R7: No. 246 (via Buffalo): TE Holden Willis, Middle Tennessee
The only changes worth making to the Day 3 selections are to add a wide receiver over a tight end, especially if the Giants intend to run it back with Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, and pending free agent Chris Manhertz.
If the Giants lose receiver Darius Slayton in free agency, which is a real possibility, they will have a hole at the No. 2 receiver spot. Last year, there was hope that Jalin Hyatt could eventually play ahead of Slayton, but that didn’t come to fruition.
That said, if the team drafts Hunter, they could offer him a package of plays as a receiver, but if not, it’s hard to envision the Giants spending big money in free agency for a WR2.