Giants' 2025 Quarterback Workload Prediction Revealed
When the New York Giants signed quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, the idea of a rookie quarterback starting a game during the 2025 campaign was hard to grasp.
Public perception has shifted dramatically since then, as Big Blue continues to keep everyone guessing.
After the organization completed a trade with the Houston Texans to select Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many fans immediately started wondering when the former Ole Miss star would take the field. The Giants plan to start Wilson and mold Dart, but many fans do not expect that blueprint to hold through the end of the season.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated believes all three signal-callers will get a chance to play for the Giants. In his "100 Bold Predictions for the 2025 NFL Season," Orr has Wilson starting 13 games, while Winston and Dart log two starts each.
If Orr's projected quarterback split becomes a reality, that means New York is probably headed for another long offseason. Although it has happened before, teams that start with three different players under center do not usually finish high in the standings.
However, even if the Giants are unable to survive the league's toughest schedule on paper, it's hard to envision this specific breakdown.
Could Winston be left out ?
Although Wilson does not inspire much enthusiasm among NFL fans at this stage of his career, he is positioned for a solid campaign with the Giants. If the offensive line performs adequately, the Super Bowl champion could look sharper than he did with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, the problem is that Wilson can play well, yet the squad can still have a losing record. While the roster is certainly more well-rounded entering next season, clinching a playoff berth remains a taxing task. New York faces the formidable AFC West and NFC North teams, and its division is also quite deep.
If a Wild Card slot is far out of reach, transitioning from Wilson to Dart late in the year, perhaps after the Week 14 bye, is feasible.
Switching to Winston, as Orr predicts, is less practical. Barring injury or unforeseen locker room tension, I do not think the former No. 1 pick gives this group a better chance to win games than Russell Wilson.
He is also not a long-term answer. As long as Wilson is decent, there is little upside in handing the reins over to Winston at any point of the season. However, it is easy to see the benefit of starting Dart for the final few weeks of the campaign.
The 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection can learn from two experienced quarterbacks and an offensively minded head coach for the next several months, taking his time to grasp the playbook and correct his bad habits. That process cannot be completed in one season, but he can potentially become game-ready by this winter.
The Giants will have hard decisions to make
New York wraps up regular-season play versus the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys. Aside from a Week 17 matchup against the Silver and Black, those are all home games. Dart's transition from bench to starter is unlikely to get smoother at any other spot on the schedule.
Daboll can trust Wilson until December, and if the team is out of the playoff picture, he can turn to his new pupil. Winston may not even need to be factored into the equation.
Big Blue's quarterback room is loaded with intrigue. You have the former star who is looking to capture the Fountain of Youth, the rookie eager to make a name for himself, and the wild card who just wants a shot to compete.
If they all take snaps during the regular season, just as Orr predicts, Giants fans may be in for a wild ride.
