Giants Quarterback-Head Coach Duo Drops One Spot in Annual SI.com Ranking
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who is widely believed to be on the hot seat after two disappointing seasons, will be pinning his hopes and that of the franchise’s on 36-year-old Russell Wilson, signed to a one-year contract to be the veteran bridge signal caller until rookie Jaxson Dart is ready.
An argument could be made that Wilson is also on the hot seat as he prepares for his third team in as many seasons. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion must prove he is still a suitable starting quarterback option at this stage of his career.
Together, Wilson and Daboll hope to get the Giants back on track. But there are still some who need to be made believers, such as SI.com’s Matt Verderame, who, in his ranking of the league’s 32 HC/QB duos for next season, placed the Daboll-Wilson pairing at No. 26–one spot lower than where the Daboll-Daniel Jones pairing was at this time last year.
"While the Giants selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of April’s draft, Wilson is the likely starter at the outset with a litany of experience," Verderame said. "It would be a surprise if he lasted the year in the top seat."
The skepticism surrounding Wilson and New York's offense as a whole is reasonable, but the passing attack could be more effective than most anticipate.
Russell Wilson and Giants could be a decent match
Wilson’s modest passing touchdown total during the last three years -- 58 in 41 games -- and generally more conservative approach overshadows what he can accomplish in the air.
With the Steelers last season, Wilson's 8.4 average depth of target was higher than that of all-time great Patrick Mahomes (6.9) and Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels (7.9) and was equal to Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts' total.
The overall numbers were quite comparable as well, but those three QBs fared better in the eye test. Additionally, throwing the ball downfield is less valuable if accuracy is an issue. But wait, Wilson excelled in that area, too.
The 10-time Pro Bowler earned a 90 percent rating when it comes to catchable ball rate. If he can let his signature moon balls fly with a similar level of precision, the Giants receivers should have a great opportunity to pad their respective stats.
While it is unlikely the 2019 Second-Team All-Pro will recapture the magic he created with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson has the opportunity to put together a respectable season with the Giants. He cannot do it on his own, though.
The Giants must properly utilize Wilson's current skill set in a manner that will elevate the team's offense. New York's quarterbacks posted a meager 11.1 explosive pass play percentage last season, ranking 28th in the league, per PFF. That number must increase significantly.
If Daboll and Wilson can establish a strong working rapport over the next several months, they possess the collective ability to surprise many experts and fans next season.
