Dome Sweet Superdome: Giants CB Ready For Return to Big Easy
New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo is looking forward to a lucrative Sunday in the capital of Mardi Gras.
Having finally put one in their win column, the Giants will look to keep the momentum going when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
It's a homecoming game for New York defensive standout Paulson Adebo, who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with a fleur-de-lis on his helmet.
"It definitely gets louder in the Dome. It can get rocking," Adebo said Wednesday as the Giants began their prep for their weekend trip to the Big Easy.
"Obviously, it just depends on, I think, what kind of season they're having. Obviously, the fans feel like they have something to cheer for. They're going to be a little bit louder, and more people will show up. But definitely a fun stadium to play in for sure."
Sunday's game carries additional emotional weight for Adebo: the last time his cleats touched the Superdome turf, he endured a broken femur in a nationally-televised loss to Denver, prematurely ending his Saints service.
That didn't stop the Giants from offering him a three-year, $54 million deal, which made him one of the better-paid secondary players in football.
Adebo mentioned that, beyond relishing the "unique" atmosphere in store for the visit and the fact that he'll have more family than usual in attendance, he's mostly over the personal stakes surrounding Sunday's game and is only looking to keep team momentum alive.
"Anytime you can stack wins, I think that's really big in this league," Adebo said. "[We're] definitely trying to build off our first win that we had, and trying to get on a streak going into this next week."
The Giants (1-3) are probably in no place to claim the privilege of a trap game but there's nonetheless a dangerous, if not sterling, opportunity ahead on Sunday at the Superdome.
Big Blue has not won consecutive games since a three-game streak in November 2023, and can ditch that drought by beating the hapless Saints (0-4) following an upset of the previously-perfect Los Angeles Chargers.
That 21-18 beating of the Bolts was partly defined by the procuring of two turnovers, their first multi-turnover game of the season after forcing just one in the first three outings.
The Giants have won each of their last three games when they forced at least two turnovers, and seven of their last 10 such outputs overall.
"I think that was really a key difference, and last week compared to the first couple weeks, where we had opportunities to maybe make some of those plays," Adebo said.
"Those types of game-changing plays definitely affect the outcome of the game, so the more we have those turnovers, it'll help us.”
