Giants DC Shane Bowen Opens Up About Expectations for CB Deonte Banks
If New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is like every other coach on the face of the planet–and there is no reason to think he’s not–when a player fails at a task, he, as the coach, takes it personally.
But when the player deliberately sabotages himself through business decisions or freelance work, extreme behavior calls for extreme measures, such as benching the player, as the Giants did with cornerback Deonte Banks last week.
“Yeah, we made a decision as a coaching staff,” Bowen said Thursday when asked what went into that process.
Like head coach Brian Daboll, Bowen believes Banks finally got the message and that any past indiscretions that sabotaged his play are past.
“Yeah, really looking forward to seeing how he practices this week,” Bowen said. “Full confidence he's going to practice well this week, prepare well this week, and then be ready to go come Sunday to play well.”
Bowen cited the second-year cornerback’s past response to adversity when asked why he was confident.
“He's been locked in. Again, he's a professional. It's a professional football league. Being able to respond when adversity hits–that's a big part of this game. You've seen it from him.
“I've seen that from him already, being able to respond, come back, play well in Seattle, came back when adversity had hit him a little bit. So, I think with all of them, just understanding being a pro and what that is and being ready to go and respond when adversity hits.”
Banks thrived last season in former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy/man coverage system.
As a rookie, Banks allowed receivers to catch 57.6% of the passes thrown while he was in coverage for an average of 12.2 yards per reception, four touchdowns, and an 84.7 coverage rating.
This season, those numbers have gone in the wrong direction. Banks has allowed 65.9% of the passes against him to be complete for an average of 14.3 yards per catch. He’s allowed four touchdowns, matching the total he gave up last year in 15 games, and has yet to come down with an interception.
While Banks has significantly reduced the penalties–he led the team with eight last season–his coverage rating has jumped to 128.6.
There’s plenty of room for improvement for the former Maryland defender.
“It's starting with technique, fundamentals, making sure we're locked in across the board,” Bowen said. “Every single guy has got to be ready to go.”
Including Banks.
“Confident in Tae–excited for the growth we're going to see from him as this continues,” Bowen said. “Again, another young player, so no different than these other young guys we're playing with. Just continue to grow, continue to improve, and continue to get better each week.”