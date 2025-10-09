Giants Don't Want to Be "Get Right Game" for Old Friend Saquon Barkley
New York Giants fans are tired of hearing about Saquon Barkley going to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The All-Pro running back's decision to sign with a divisional rival in 2024 has been thoroughly discussed. NFL players and the media alike have endlessly mocked the organization. Everyone just wants to move on now.
Unfortunately, though, that is hard to do since the Giants face the Eagles twice a year. The focus should remain on Barkley for Thursday night's NFC East showdown with Philly, as he could very well be the key to the game. If New York wants any chance of pulling off an upset, it will probably need to contain its former running back.
Barkley, who rushed for over 2,000 yards and won a Super Bowl ring in his first season in Philadelphia, has yet to make a significant impact during the 2025-26 campaign.
He is only averaging 3.2 yards per carry through five games, looking like a shell of himself. A meeting with the Giants is the perfect get-right spot.
Following a collapse against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, during which Barkley rushed just six times, the reigning champions could be inclined to prioritize their running game.
The 28-year-old torched New York's defense in an Oct. 20 matchup last year, racking up 176 yards on the ground and one touchdown in his return to MetLife Stadium. He is comfortable on this field and is itching to have a monster showing.
Perhaps the Giants give him a little extra motivation, or maybe they are just simply the wrong team in the wrong place at the wrong time. None of that is really relevant. The only thing that matters is that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and company get ready for a potential Barkley boom.
Big Blue’s run defense must bring it
The team's recent history against opposing RBs does not inspire much confidence. New York is allowing 140.0 rushing yards per game this season, ranking 26th in the NFL. The defense can position quarterback Jaxson Dart and the offense for success by stuffing Barkley on early downs.
What was lost in the Giants' 26-14 Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints is that they held Alvin Kamara to a measly 27 yards on eight carries. Backup running back Kendre Miller fared better, tallying 10 rushes for 41 yards, but the Saints as a whole only registered 2.9 yards per carry.
The Giants kept the backfield at bay and had a prime opportunity to earn their first road victory of the year. Still, five consecutive turnovers basically handed momentum to New Orleans.
If they can subdue Barkley, while also staying aware of Jalen Hurts' superb mobility, a competitive result could actually be attainable. Dexter Lawrence II must clog up the middle and impose his will in the trenches.
The two-time Second-Team All-Pro defensive tackle has started a little slow and played only 31 snaps last Sunday due to illness.
He has a 63.6 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, which is well below his usual standard. A fully healthy and unleashed No. 97 should always be a game-changer. The Giants need exactly that this Thursday.
Although the Eagles own a 4-1 record, they have had to depend on their impressive special teams unit at various points of the campaign. An ineffective rushing attack has prevented Philly from being the juggernaut it was for most of last season.
That could quickly change, but the Giants must do everything in their power to make sure Barkley does not break free for one of his signature big touchdown runs.
People can entertain all the narratives they want. This is about stopping the run.
