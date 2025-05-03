Giants' Draft Class Receives Favorable Grade from FOX Sports
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen entered the offseason as one of the most heavily scrutinized executives in the league, but he leaves the 2025 NFL Draft with bouquets at his feet.
Of course, he and the rest of the organization are unclear. The on-field performance will be the true measure of success, but Schoen is inspiring newfound excitement throughout the fan base thanks to his proactive and seemingly savvy decision-making.
Rob Rang of FOX Sports is the latest person to applaud New York on its crop of rookies. The draft analyst awarded the team an A- grade, adding to the mostly glowing reviews Schoen and the front office have been receiving since last weekend.
Premium Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick, gave the Giants a nice starting point to build around. He possesses a wealth of talent and is widely considered one of the top two prospects in the class.
The unanimous All-American could help comprise a vintage Big Blue defensive line alongside fellow edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux and star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
Beyond his potential brilliance, though, New York acquired six other players who either can contribute immediately or promise to develop into reliable contributors.
Rang is quite impressed. He especially appreciated the regime's gumption and foresight in selecting its second first-round pick.
"While Carter offers an immediate impact — I think he should be the early favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors — give GM Joe Schoen credit for playing the long game, as well, by aggressively trading back into the first round to nab Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart," he wrote.
"The talented young signal-caller should get the time needed on the sideline to watch and learn effectively with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston already on the roster."
Dart, who threw for 4,279 yards and rushed for another 495 last season, has the physical traits and leadership capabilities to prosper in the pros. Despite spending most of his time in an NFL-adverse, heavy run-pass option offense, he has the arm talent and mobility to become an effective improviser at the next level.
How Carter and Dart perform will likely define this next era of Giants football, but there are important mid- and late-round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft who can also make a key impact. Rang highlighted the value Schoen procured on Days 2 and 3.
Giants fortified multiple position groups over the weekend
"Darius Alexander is among the more pro-ready defensive tackles in this class, with a veteran carpenter's tool belt of pass-rush moves," the analyst noted.
"The same could be said for the runaway freight train that is running back Cam Skattebo — a seemingly perfect "Thunder" to the "Lightning" combination of speedier Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. I also thought offensive tackle Marcus Mbow was a steal in the fifth round."
Alexander's arrival is especially significant since he can directly provide run support to a unit that allowed opposing rushers to slip by repeatedly during the 2024 season. He surprisingly fell to the third round.
Skattebo was one of the most accomplished offensive players in the country last year, posting more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage and 21 rushing touchdowns for Arizona State. He wore down defenses with his punishing running style.
Mbow was not expected to still be on the board at No. 154. If all goes well, he could occupy a long-term starting role at right guard. Tight end Thomas Fidone II and cornerback Korie Black offer more upside than their seventh-round designations suggest.
When all incoming rookies have a reasonable chance at earning meaningful reps, a pat on the back is usually in order. And that is what FOX Sports' Rob Rang is essentially giving Schoen and the Giants organization following a lively NFL Draft.
New York must now validate the praise by jumping up in the standings.
