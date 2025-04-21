Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Downplays Reports of Split Over Third Overall Pick
There is no throwing of chairs or belittling of others in the New York Giants' war room when disagreements emerge regarding which prospects to take when the Giants go on the clock at any given round of the NFL draft.
It’s probably rare that there is a consensus among the team's war room on almost every draft pick.
When disagreement happens, head coach Brian Daboll says constructive conversations occur in an atmosphere where everyone in the room is encouraged to speak up for or against a player selection.
“I just really appreciate our process,” Daboll said Monday during a video call to mark the start of the team’s offseason program.
“Having done this a long time in a variety of places, I appreciate our process, our communication, the scouts' communication, and the coaches' communication.
“Once we come up with who we're taking, regardless of when that is, there is an agreement on all parties. We look forward to bringing that player, whoever that player may be, into our building and trying to help develop them.”
This year, in particular, the Giants are at a crossroads. After cutting ties last year with Daniel Jones, they are without what general manager Joe Schoen has deemed “the most important position on a football team,” that is a franchise quarterback.
While the Giants brought in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to handle the snaps under center, that solution is, at best, a temporary band-aid over a gaping wound, for which the Giants might not be able to apply a more permanent cure this year, depending on how the draft board falls.
The Giants are thought to be interested in Miami quarterback Cam Ward, but to acquire him, they would have to trade up to No. 1 with the Titans, a team that would reportedly require a “historic trade package” that the Giants are unwilling to part with.
The Giants could instead stay at No. 3 in the draft order and grab Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, but there have been growing whispers that the team is split on Sanders, a quarterback on whom they have done detailed work dating back to the fall of 2023.
Or, they could attempt to trade back into the bottom of the first round to land a quarterback, a trade unlikely to cost them a king’s ransom to pull off.
But for any of those scenarios to come to fruition, there has to be a consensus on the prospect's value.
“You just have good conversations,” Daboll said. “It's like getting ready for a game. People will throw ideas out–plays that might not necessarily be something you had in mind. Then you listen and say, ‘Oh, I see it that way.’”
Daboll stressed that the conversations held in the war room remain professional, as everyone shares a common goal of improving the on-field product.
“Everybody is entitled to give their thoughts and opinions, which I think are important,” he said.
“Then you listen to other people. … It's professional conversations, and you come up with the person or persons you think would be good in that spot.”
At the end of the day, when time has run out on the discussion period, general manager Joe Schoen ends up breaking any ties.
“It's a very good process,” Daboll said. “There is a lot of good give and take, and at the end of the day when you're drafting a player, everybody is on board with who you draft and the process we go through.”
