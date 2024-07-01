Giants Linebacker Unit Hailed as a Team Strength
The New York Giants were well known back in the day to have a linebacker unit that struck fear into the hearts of opponents.
As the century turned, the last of the great Giants linebackers like Jessie Armstead, Micheal Barrow, and Antonio Pierce became a distant memory, and with that the linebacker unit going from once being the pride of the organization to an afterthought.
That is until recently. The addition of Bobby Okerek in free agency last year and the emergence of Micah McFadden and Isaiaih Simmons have breathe new life into the Giants linebacker unit so much so that the group ranked fifth on Pro Football Focus’s ranking of linebacker units across the league, falling behind the Jets, 49ers, Bears, and Patriots.
"The Giants are solid at their starting linebacker spots. Bobby Okereke’s 78.9 PFF grade ranked 13th at the position in 2023, and Micah McFadden came in at No. 46 in his second season in the league," said Gordon McGuiness, who put the list together.
"They also have Isaiah Simmons, who hasn’t lived up to his billing as a top-10 draft pick but was a useful depth player for the team last year, earning an 82.7 PFF coverage grade on 203 snaps."
Okereke was ranked as the 10th best linebacker by PFF in their list of the top linebackers heading into 2024. He had 92 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and 10 pass break-ups. Okereke told reporters last month that in Bowen’s system, he’ll get to play a bit more coverage.
McFadden had over 100 combined tackles last season, including 12 tackles for loss and an interception. McFadden, who was limited during the spring due to an undisclosed ailment, is an old-school linebacker with a nose for the ball and the ability to come downhill hard against the run.
However, he has struggled in pass coverage and posted a team-leading 25 missed tackles last season, something that he’ll have to clean up.
Simmons joined the team last season and according to the new Hard Knocks trailer which chronicles the team’s off-season, Bowen has considered deploying Simmons as the nickel linebacker.