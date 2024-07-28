Giants OL Jon Runyan Jr Expects Long-Term Success for the Offense
The New York Giants' rebuilding process has been exactly that—a process. But free-agent addition Jon Runyan Jr. has high expectations for the organization long-term.
“I think they’re building not just for this year. I think they’re building for the next four or five years.”
Runyan signed a three-year contract worth $30 million with $17 million guaranteed this past offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers.
The Giants also gave multi-year free agent contracts to running back Devin Singletary and offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Austin Schlottmann.
“I like how this team is built from top to bottom on the offensive side of the ball…it’s going to be really exciting.”
The Giants used three of their six draft picks in April to add Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. - all skill position players to surround Daniel Jones.
In 2023, the Giants also drafted John Michael Schmitz, Jalin Hyatt, and Eric Gray on the offensive side.
“I praise JMS. (John Michael Schmitz) a lot… you wouldn’t believe he’s a second-year player. So smart. He’s on top of all this stuff.”
The offensive line hindered the offense in 2023, registering the worst pass-blocking grade and the third-worst run-blocking grade.
A common trait of the linemen brought in this offseason for the Giants is the positional versatility they provide.
“This is just part of being an NFL player, especially on the interior, being able to play left, right, and center. It’s kind of like being a swing tackle.”
Runyan has played snaps at all five spots on the offensive line throughout his career, with the majority being at both guard spots.