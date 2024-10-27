Giants OLB Brian "Spider-man" Burns Playing with Super Hero Like Resolve
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns goes by the nickname of Spider-man, the popular Marvel Comics character who patrols the streets of New York to thwart criminals from doing their thing.
Burns is doing a different kind of patrolling for the Giants, though, making sure that opposing quarterbacks don’t do their thing against Big Blue.
Although his sack total (4.0) might seem paltry compared to the expectations that came with his five-year $141 million contract signed after the Giants acquired him via a trade with the Carolina Panthers, a closer look at the numbers shows that Burns is indeed doing his thing against opposing quarterbacks.
Burns, per NFL NextGen Stats, boasts a 14.6% quarterback pressure percentage in 197 pass-rush snaps.
And per TruMedia, Burns’s 31 quarterback pressures this season are tied for the seventh-most in the NFL. Burns is also the only player in the league this season to post 4.0-plus sacks, and six-plus passes defensed.
Not bad for a guy who continues to fight his toughest opponent yet: his body. Burns has been ailing with a sore groin since Week 3, one that after last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles saw him leave the Giants' locker room with a very heavy limp reminiscent of Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker "Mean Joe" Greene’s staged limped in the 1979 Coca-cola commercial.
Burns, who has had his practice reps managed as his injury continues to be an issue, had a great set of teachers during his time in Carolina when it came to being tough and not caving into the aches and pains–some of which really pose a challenge–that come with the game of football.
Among those he mentioned as being role models for toughness that he now seeks to emulate are former linebacker Luke Kuechly, running back Christian McCaffrey, and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson.
“Yeah, I had a lot of guys to look up to,” Burns said with a smile.
Burns measured his words carefully when asked how he was feeling physically, trying his best to downplay the nagging discomfort that he’s been trying to manage now for several weeks via treatment.
“Life's going to keep life-ing,” he said with a shrug when asked how he’s been able to be out there on the field despite a painful injury.
So does that mean he’s getting better healthwise?
“Yeah, I guess,” he said. “Still just trying to make sure everything is smooth for (Monday), but yeah, I feel better.”