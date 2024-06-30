Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Earning Pre-season Accolades
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has never been shy when it comes to speaking his mind.
As he prepares for his third season and first under new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, Thibodeaux has his sights set on topping Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record (22.5).
Thibodeaux will have some competition among his teammates, namely Brian Burns, who is expected to benefit from having Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence on the field with him in the pass-rushing packages.
But Thibodeaux has reason to be optimistic about having a big season. Last year he hit 11,5 sacks, becoming the first Giants defender to record double-digit sacks since Leonard Williams did so in 2020 (also with 11.5). Thibodeaux believes that his game will be even better this year as he continues to learn various tricks to help him win his one-on-ones.
“We talked about it. My coach, Charlie (Bullen), he's been cooking. I'm really happy to have him,” Thibodeaux said earlier this spring. “He's been very instrumental in the short period we've been together. Talk about accolades plus respect equals achievement to legacy. That's kind of what we've been talking about.
“Last year I was able to get 11 and a half sacks. Those are the accolades. Now it's about getting that respect throughout the league, having teams fear coming to play against us. Just taking everything I do to the next level as far as that extra. Greatness is optional. I just got to kind of take that next step.”
NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks thinks Thibodeaux, whom he names to his 2024 all-breakout team, will reach that goal of taking the next step.
"After amassing 11.5 sacks in his second season, Thibodeaux could become the next elite pass rusher to flourish in the Big Apple,” Brooks said. “The 6-5, 258-pounder thrives as a speed rusher off the edge -- and now he's in position to really wreak havoc, lining up across the formation from two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns.
“With second-team All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence also wrecking shop inside, Thibodeaux could post monster numbers in Year 3."
It's not crazy to think that Thibodeaux could surpass his 11.5 sack total from last year. With the addition of Burns, most attention will be placed on his side of the field. Last season, Lawrence faced double teams 71 percent of the time, while Burns saw double teams on 14 percent of his snaps.
If opposing offenses emphasize Lawrence and Burns, that could leave Thibodeaux with more one-on-one matchups, which he is more than capable of winning.
That would be good for the Giants, who last season didn’t get home enough with the pass rush. Thibodeaux and Lawrence combined for 16 sacks last season, but an argument could be made that the Giants' pass rush succeeded more against weaker offensive lines while struggling against stronger ones like the Cowboys and 49ers.
Bowen's defensive system will allow them to focus mainly on rushing the passer. In Wink Martindale's system, they were asked to drop back into coverage on occasion and could rarely pin their ears back and attack the quarterback. Martindale's system relied heavily on blitz packages, whereas Bowen doesn't.
With Burns and Thibodeaux paired, the Giants could see an increase in their pressure rate, which was just 20.9 percent last season. They also had only 34 sacks as a team last year, tied for 29th in the league.
Thibodeaux displayed a big jump from year one to two, and the Giants are hoping he can take another leap in 2024. And if he can reach Strahan’s sack record, even better.
“I have an opportunity that people would wish they could be in,” Thibodeaux said when asked why Strahan’s sack record was so important to him. “It's only right if I give the people what they want. I honor myself by putting everything on the line, trying to be the best.”