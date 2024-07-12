Giants QB Daniel Jones Moving Well During Pre-Camp Workout (See It!)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is determined not to be denied of what's his.
Jones, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has insisted that he is confident of being ready for the team's training camp, the first practice of which is July 24. Come then, Jones wants zero limitations on what he can do, unlike during the spring when he was held out of the 11-on-11 drills.
Besides attacking his rehab like a man possessed, Jones has been working out, throwing, and moving around, as shared in a video clip by QB Country.
In the video, Jones can be seen wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg, which he wore during the spring. Otherwise, he appears to be moving around with no signs of a limp or hesitation.
"It feels good," Jones said when asked about his rehab progress in May. "The rehab process has been smooth to this point. Feels good doing all of that kind of stuff."
This coming season is a big one for Jones and the Giants. After this season, when the guaranteed money dries up, the team can exit the four-year deal they signed the quarterback to.
As revealed during the Hard Knocks series and media sessions, the Giants' brass hopes that with an improved offensive line and the addition of a No. 1 receiver in rookie Malik Nabers, they won’t have to make that decision and that Jones will look more like the quarterback he was in 2022, when he led the team to a 9-7-1 record and its first postseason berth since 2016.
Jones, who has received constant criticism from analysts and former players, has remained steadfast in shutting out the noise surrounding his future with the team.
"I'm focused on what I need to do," he said. "I'm focused on playing the best football I can play. I'm always motivated. I consider myself a really driven guy. I'm always going to work as hard as I possibly can."
If Jones doesn't hit his goal of being fully ready for camp, the team brought in Drew Lock to serve as the veteran backup. They also have second-year pro Tommy DeVito and former CFL star Nathan Rourke on the roster.