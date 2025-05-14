Giants Reportedly Facing Challenging First Month of Schedule
The New York Giants will quickly discover just how improved their roster is.
Quickly, as in within the first four games of the 2025 season, which, per multiple reports, feature a “murderer’s row” for a head coach/general manager combo that needs to justify ownership’s faith in them that they are the right men to turn around the fledgling franchise.
New York’s first four opponents went a combined 45-23 last season, with three of the four –the Commanders, Chiefs, and Chargers–reaching the postseason.
The Giants will open their first two games on the road, starting in Week 1 against a Commanders team that last year swept the Giants on the season series for the first time since 2021.
The Commanders will be led by second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who in his two games combined against the Giants last season went 38-of-51 for 435 yards and two touchdowns in both victories.
Week 2 doesn't get any easier for Big Blue as they’ll head to Dallas to face a Cowboys team that has won 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Giants, including the last eight at Jerry’s World.
The Giants open their 2025 home slate in Week 3 under the bright lights on Sunday night. They’ll host the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be facing the Giants for only the second time in his career and the first time at MetLife Stadium.
With the Chiefs, of course, comes the possibility of pop star Taylor Swift, who’s in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and who reportedly has an apartment in New York, being in attendance.
Potentially working in the Giants’ favor, though, is that the Chiefs will square off against the Eagles the week prior, in what’s sure to be a hard-fought game between last year’s Super Bowl participants.
Week 4 brings the Los Angeles Chargers to town, a team that, although not a frequent name on the Giants’ regular season schedule, of the Giants, holds an 8-5 record over the Giants, who have dropped the last five meetings.
The last time the Giants beat the Chargers was way back in 1998, before the 16-year Eli Manning era, and when the Chargers were based in San Diego.
Did we say “murderer’s row”?
The full schedule will be released at 8 pm tonight.
