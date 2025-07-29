Giants Rookie RB Cam Skattebo at Center at Bold Prediction
In the early days of New York Giants training camp, there have certainly been a lot of positive impressions left by several veteran and rookie players as they approach the dawn of what hopes to be a stronger 2025 season for the franchise.
Among those members has been rookie running back Cam Skattebo, the Giants' fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, who already needed no introduction to the fanbase before he threw on the blue helmet for the first time this past week.
Skattebo, the second-highest grossing back with 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns in college last season, was considered a phenom in his own right after he went from being an overlooked FCS player to a key piece in Arizona State's run in the College Football Playoff just six months ago.
Now, a new piece of the Giants' offensive puzzle in East Rutherford, many have wanted to see how his highly coveted intangibles, notably his hard-nosed, downhill running and crafty route running, would translate to the team's game. It's safe to say that, through only a few sessions, the 5'11" power back has yet to disappoint anybody on the sidelines.
But is there more to come from Skattebo's strong start to the summer? A new analysis by Pro Football Network, which offered one bold prediction for every NFL team, suggests that Skattebo is just getting started with his rise in the Giants' backfield, projecting that he will force his way into more reps as the summer progresses into the start of the regular season.
"Cam Skattebo will be competing with the likes of Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Eric Gray for positioning on the New York Giants' running back depth chart," the analysis said.
"If his time at Arizona State showed anything, it's that he fights hard for every opportunity he gets. Expect the 216-pound bruiser to impress in training camp."
No matter how the Giants elect to slice up the rushing responsibilities as the preseason advances, it's hard to fathom that they'll have Skattebo lingering on the sideline for too long on gamedays.
While Saquon Barkley had flashes of the same main trait during his tenure in New York, it's been a while since the team has had a true menace taking the ball up the gut with bad intentions like many envision Skattebo's role will play out.
The Giants are excited to partner the rookie rusher with Tyrone Tracy, who surprised the entire league by assuming a starting role just five weeks into the 2024 season and turning it into one of the top five rushing campaigns among first-year ball carriers with 839 yards and five touchdowns.
After authoring such a big year as a late-round selection, Tracy has certainly earned the right to be the Giants' top dog in the backfield in Week 1. He will feature a more outside zone approach to pushing the pigskin and has the former wide receiver background from his Purdue days to make plays happen in the short field.
Skattebo has wasted no time flashing a little bit of his own leather in some of the reps the Giants have let him take in camp, including an acrobatic catch along the corner of the endzone that ended the Giants' practice on Sunday and was even labeled "pretty cool" by the passer in Jaxson Dart.
If the Giants want to get the best of both worlds out of their two promising running backs, they'd set the tone on early downs with Skattebo taking on the teeth of the defense to tire them out. Then they could switch to the speedy punch of Tracy's niftiness in space to create those chunk plays that keep drives moving down the field.
The unique aspect of the Giants' duo is that they may have different body types and backgrounds. Still, both have developed a similar set of skills that can elevate the team's ground game if they can create the right combination of reps and provide the proper protection that opens up the holes to let them loose.
The Giants knew Skattebo was too good of an offensive weapon to pass up in the fourth round, even when they had more pressing needs on the roster than taking a gamble on a running back. Skattebo is no running back that should have made it to that point in the draft, and he's not a rookie who will have to wait long to show his stripes in an NFL uniform and put up a powerful debut.
