Giants Rookie RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Has Earned Increased Reps
The New York Giants, who began the 2024 season with a running back committee headed by veteran Devin “Motor” Singletary, have apparently decided to add a co-head to the committee.
That would be rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr., the team’s fifth-round draft pick this year out of Purdue. Tracy, a converted wide receiver who really had one true college season at running back, has earned increased reps in the game plan thanks to his solid play during Singletary’s two-week injury-related absence, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
“He's done a good job, so he'll get plenty of playing time,” Daboll said Friday. “Motor, we'll see how the game's going and how it transpires. But Motor will play, Tracy will play, (running back Eric) Gray will play. We'll use all three of those guys.”
In his last two games, both starts, Tracy has rushed 35 times for 179 yards and one touchdown. On the year so far, he has 47 rushing attempts for 208 yards and the one touchdown, plus a 44.7% success rate as a rusher.
Tracy has also used his experience as a college receiver well. He has caught 11 of 14 pass attempts for 99 yards, a 64.3% success rate.
Singletary has rushed 56 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and a 41.4% success rate. As a receiver, he has caught 10 out of 11 pass targets for 78 yards and a 54.5% success rate.
Gray, in his second season, has primarily been the third-dow back for the Giants. He has four catches, three of which have gone for first downs, and is averaging 14.8 yards per reception.
For most of the last six years prior to this season, the Giants ran with a primary back, Saquon Barkley, who comes to MetLife Stadium on Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles.
But with the plans to adopt a more true committee approach, the hope is to give opposing defenses more to worry about, while Tracy, who has always been brimming with confidence about his abilities, hopes to continue earning more trust from his teammates and coaches.
“When I'm out there on the football field, obviously I want opportunities,” he said. “Hopefully I'll be able to get more just, you know, building trust with my team, with my, through my teammates and then also the coaching staff.
"But I always have confidence, no matter how good a game I have or how, you know, how bad a game I have I'm always gonna have confidence."