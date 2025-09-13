Giants' Season on Shaky Ground
Following each Sunday of the NFL season, it's become a common practice for folks in the media and fanbases to put out their biggest overreactions to the latest games and their overall impact on the franchises that land on either side of the win-loss equation.
Especially in the days following the opening weekend of the season, the carousel of hot takes and bold statements is often at its most abundant. Some people feel they can tell right away whether they'll click with a given team, but it's often unwise to jump to conclusions before seeing how they respond.
For the New York Giants, however, those in the first party just might be the people seeing clearly that all is not right around the organization, one who has once again gotten off to a slow start with head coach Brian Daboll, despite all the big offseason changes that were headlined by those at the quarterback position.
After making numerous indirect claims last season that the Giants couldn't do much without proper play under center, the Giants' front office made the necessary moves to bring in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and then drafted rookie Jaxson Dart to develop behind them into a future franchise player for the head coach.
So far, the early returns on those investments haven't seemed to pan out, as the Giants still looked extremely sluggish on the offensive end with Wilson making his starting debut and couldn't muster up a single touchdown drive in the Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.
While those inside the facilities in East Rutherford have wanted to push aside any concerns about the first game, for the remainder of the season, there is already a growing sense that the campaign is on the brink for New York as they head off to Dallas for another divisional duel with the Cowboys on Sunday.
That includes the football minds over at Bleacher Report, who named the Giants among a handful of teams whose seasons are standing on shaky ground and could quickly spiral out of control as Week 2 approaches.
"The New York Giants stumbled out of the gate yet again, losing 21-6 to the Washington Commanders," author Alex Kay said.
"It's become a sadly familiar sight for Big Blue fans, as they've now watched their team lose 13 times in the last 15 season openers. The two victories in that span came by a combined two points."
"As the score suggests, the G-Men failed to show any spark on offense against their NFC East rivals. While former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones spent his Sunday afternoon cooking for the Indianapolis Colts, current New York signal-caller Russell Wilson simply looked cooked."
"The performance was so lackluster that Brian Daboll—who almost instantly committed to Wilson as the team's starter upon signing him—wouldn't confirm initially that the 10-time Pro Bowler would retain his role in Week 2."
"Daboll has a tough decision ahead of him. First-rounder Jaxson Dart flashed his potential throughout the preseason. Still, he may not be ready to face the herculean challenge of succeeding behind a roughshod O-line that conceded a near-50 percent pressure rate on Sunday."
"Putting the Ole Miss product in too early and allowing him to be battered could shake the rookie's confidence, but it's also the best shot the head coach has of retaining his position.
“With Daboll's job on the line following an abysmal 3-14 campaign, it wouldn't be a shock to see Dart enter the lineup if and when the team falls behind to Dallas in Week 2."
The Giants entered the season with a very clear and reiterated vision for their quarterback room that they've been trying to stick to as the process unfolds.
Wilson, who has the proven experience to steer the ship through rough waters, has been tasked with leading the huddle through the early gauntlet of their schedule.
From there, the prevailing thought has been that if the season were to go sideways down the stretch of the year, we could have the team pass the baton onto Dart to allow him to test his early progression under Daboll's tutelage and possibly confirm his potential to be the Giants' long-term answer at the helm.
The notion that the Giants would completely deviate from that plan and throw the rookie signal caller to the wolves against some of the league's elite defenses is frankly ludicrous.
The last thing the franchise wants is to hasten his growth and have him get beaten up too early, to the point where he becomes another story similar to how Daniel Jones lost his confidence and fortitude.
On the other hand, it will be an interesting storyline to watch on Sunday against the Cowboys if Wilson can't ignite the offense and they look lifeless for a second straight week.
The Cowboys can put up points in bunches if the opponent lets them, and relying on the defense to hold them down for 60 whole minutes is asking a real lot of even their talented group.
The Giants saw Dart lead the offense several times into the endzone during the preseason and capitalize with four touchdowns and 30+ point games in all three affairs.
While those were exhibition games, that level of production hasn't been seen in their offense in some time, and it will get everyone in the organization and fan base excited.
A 0-2 start to the season is often a death sentence for any team's chances of contending for the postseason. Still, for the Giants, it could be the factor that strengthens the fire under Daboll's seat before the calendar even hits October.
Daboll might start feeling the immediate pressure to go with his final saving play in Dart earlier than he wants to, but if that fails and Dart struggles to further acclimate to the pro game, a brutal landslide could start to unravel on the Giants' schedule, and who knows what will become before the following offseason arrives.
That's why even though the Giants have expressed urgency in their next game and not a "make-or-break" mentality, it'll feel as close to that as it gets in Week 2 in Arlington, Texas.
The Giants must find a way to compete and break their grueling streak of defeats to the Cowboys, which will even their record before the Super Bowl runners-up come to MetLife Stadium next week, making that record even scarier.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.