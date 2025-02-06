Should Giants Kick the Tires on Cooper Kupp Trade?
The New York Giants have numerous roster holes to fill, the obvious ones being quarterback, defensive line, offensive line, and cornerback.
But could receiver end up being one of those sneaky needs that develop for the Giants if they lose pending free agent Darius Slayton?
That could be the case, especially if the coaches continue to be down on Jalin Hyatt, whom the team traded up to acquire in the draft just two years ago.
However, the likely loss of Slayton would leave a rather large hole in the Giants receiver room because of the veteran leadership Slayton brings to the table and because he’s been as solid of a No. 2 receiver as any team could ask for.
Slayton’s potential departure raises an interesting dilemma. Given their other pressing needs, do the Giants look to draft a replacement or obtain a veteran to mentor them and give them quality snaps as the No. 2 guy?
Unlike in recent years, the receiver draft class isn’t as deep this year. But an interesting possibility for the Giants could be soon-to-be ex-Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who announced via social media that he’s been informed that he will be traded.
Kupp, who turns 32 in June, is no longer a No. 1 receiver, but the Giants already have a young ascending No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers. But despite no longer being a bonafide No. 1 receiver, Kupp would probably make some team an excellent No. 2 receiver.
In seasons where he’s played at least 12 games, Kupp has never had less than 710 yards and 59 receptions, around what Slayton has generated during most of his career with the Giants.
Kupp has twice recorded double-digit touchdown receptions in 2019 and 2021. He’s also had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2021.
Dollars and Sense: Does a Trade for Kupp Make Financial Sense?
As with any potential trade, there are some drawbacks, starting with the cost to obtain the player.
Kupp is very unlikely to warrant a Day 1 or a Day 2 draft pick, for that matter. Using some proposed trades via The Athletic, the “going rate” for Kupp appears to be a Day 3 pick, running anywhere from a fourth to a sixth-round pick.
The Giants are set to have two picks in the fourth round and two in the seventh round. Offering up one of their fourth and a 2026 conditional seventh that can turn into a sixth if certain performance metrics are met could be enough to get a deal done for a player who does have a recent injury history that has caused him to miss at least five games in each of the last three seasons.
Then, there is the matter of Kupp’s current contract. Kupp signed an extension in 2022 that runs through 2026, with base salaries of $21.5 million in 2025 and $14.85 million in 2026.
In 2025, $5 million of his base salary is guaranteed, and he has a $7.5 million roster bonus due. If the Rams were to trade him, they would end up eating $22.26 million in dead money if Kupp is a standard transaction and just $9.78 million if he’s designated as a post-June 1 transaction.
The Rams will have to eat whatever is left of Kupp’s prorated signing bonus, meaning the acquiring team would only be responsible for the base salaries (including any guarantees) and roster bonuses.
More importantly, whoever acquires Kupp will rip up the remaining two years on his deal and have him sign a more cap-friendly contract.
For 2025, he would have to be guaranteed at least $5 million for his base salary. With the Rams reportedly willing to eat some of the money owed to Kupp to facilitate the trade, if a deal can be worked out to where the Rams absorb at least half of his $7.5 million roster bonus that’s due on March 17, that would not only lower Kupp’s hit against his new team’s cap, thereby making a trade more feasible while also adjusting his compensation for a potential role as a No. 2 receiver.
Should the Giants Seriously Consider It?
Ideally, the Giants and Slayton will find a way to work together toward an extension, if only to end the growing trend of letting veteran leadership leave.
However, the concern is that Slayton, who sought a contract extension only to be rebuked last year, will draw an offer far exceeding what the Giants might be willing to pay on the open market.
While we are not fans of trading away draft assets for veterans who are approaching or already in the back nine of their careers, if we’re talking about a late Day 3 pick and a conditional pick next year, it would be hard to argue against making such a move for a guy who has a productive history and who could step in not only as a veteran voice but also fill that No. 2 receiver role, if just for a year or two.