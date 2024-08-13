Giants Training Camp Injury Updates: Malik Nabers, O-Line, and More
Training camp is more than halfway through for the summer, but as the start of the 2024 regular season draws nearer, the New York Giants injury list is getting bigger.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided the update on the growing list before the team’s practice on Tuesday.
Rookie receiver Malik Nabers’s MRI on his foot came back clean, and he is expected to be good to go for the start of the season. Nabers, who was held out of Tuesday's practice, told reporters after practice that he has no doubts about being ready for Week 1.
Safety Jalen Mills, who is on the NFI list with a calf issue, is getting closer to a return. Meanwhile, offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz and Evan Neal, who returned from their injuries on Sunday, took their first team drills on Tuesday with a limited number of snaps. Schmitz worked with the first team line at center, while NEal worked with the second team line at right tackle.
Right guard Jon Runyan, injured in Monday’s practice, did not work on Tuesday as he’s dealing with a shoulder issue. Rookie offensive lineman Jake Kubas, who was also dinged on Monday, took limited snaps on Tuesday.
Rookie running back Dante “Turbo” Miller was limited in Tuesday’s practice due to some tightness in his hamstring area. With Miller being down and now the ankle injury to Tyrone Tracy, Jr., the Giants are down to three healthy running backs: Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, and Lorenzo Lingard, signed to the roster on Sunday.
Tight end Lawrence Cager is dealing with a groin strain and is going to be out for a while, Daboll said. Also tight end Tyree Jackson (back), who is being prepped at quarterback, was going to attempt to do some work during Tuesday’s practice, as was cornerback Dru Phillips, who has been out of practice the last two days.