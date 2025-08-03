Giants Under 25 Talent Earns Extraordinary Ranking in New Analysis
There is no hiding the fact that the New York Giants have owned one of the youngest rosters across the National Football League. The reality was omnipresent last season, as expressed several times by different key faces in the organization this summer, but just as much as the optimism that the pieces can start forming something special in East Rutherford.
The game of football has a constant cycle of life when it comes to maintaining a competitive locker room for the long term.
It’s normal for established veterans to eventually phase out of the game and head for the sunset, meaning teams often have to find that right balance of experience and potential in the form of blue-chip players to keep the winning culture alive.
In 2025, that’s where the Giants franchise finds itself as they prepare for an all-important season behind head coach Brian Daboll. Establishing a young core of players on both sides of the ball and pairing them with veteran teammates who can help them win and blossom into fully capable starters for a long time.
With the period of roster building over and preparations for the upcoming season having begun at camp, there has been a sense of excitement brewing for who the Giants can become based on early good signs in the performances by the fresh faces and sub-25-year-old stars.
So much so that the Giants’ crew of rising players—headlined by Malik Nabers, Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart, and Kayvon Thibodeaux—were just ranked fourth on the list of NFL teams with the best under-25 talent by ESPN, their placement rising from 13th in 2024 and third in the NFC’s top blue-chip units.
“The Giants' young talent includes a strong core with the four players named above, as well as a long tail of underperformers who still have the potential to develop into key starters,” NFL analyst Aaron Schatz wrote.
“Dart, this year's first-round pick, turned 22 in May. He'll be throwing to Nabers, who ranked an incredible sixth in the ESPN receiver tracking metrics as a 21-year-old rookie! Wan'Dale Robinson is in the slot at age 24, while starting tight end Theo Johnson is also 24.”
“On defense, there are two young edge rushers. Thibodeaux is in his fourth NFL season and still won't turn 25 until Dec. 15. Carter, the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, is 21. The secondary features two 24-year-olds in safety Tyler Nubin and cornerback Deonte Banks, plus 23-year-old slot cornerback Dru Phillips.”
Along with the players mentioned above, Schatz’s analysis included a handful of other names who are all fighting to earn new or increased roles to salvage their tenure with the franchise, including Evan Neal, who is transitioning from tackle to guard at camp, Jalin Hyatt, and Daniel Bellinger on offense, and Cor’Dale Flott and Dane Belton on the defensive end.
Despite how negatively the Giants' overall roster has been covered as of late, it’s hard to treat the positive recognition as much of a surprise when you think about where they’ve been wallowing in the broad landscape of the league.
As a mediocre team for most of the past decade, the Giants have consistently secured high first-round picks, often near the top of the draft order, with a few exceptions in 2016 and 2022 when they held winning records.
That positioning will often hand any organization the ability to pick from the cream of the crop prospects who can kickstart a turnaround or future dynasty. It’s not to say the Giants are anywhere near that designation, but what becomes important is ensuring that the right front office leadership is scouting and tabbing those difference-making players from the mix.
While the cards have been stacked against him for most of his tenure in New York, that area is where general manager Joe Schoen deserves his just kudos. He has done a respectable job at hitting on the premier prospects of the last few draft classes and providing the Giants with a talent foundation that can help them grow into a future contender they seek to become.
Nabers is the real deal, an elite, high-volume receiver that every other general manager wishes they could have gotten their hands on for their offense a year ago. It almost feels like there is nothing he can’t do with the ball in his hands, and he should serve as Russell Wilson’s, and eventually Jaxson Dart’s, best top weapon, for a long time if he remains healthy.
He and the rest of the team’s receiving corps are a solid bunch to help any quarterback regain their confidence in letting it rip all over the field. Still, the unit has just been waiting for the other side to tango with an explosive game plan that aims to be Brian Daboll’s top goal this season.
On the other end, one of the biggest storylines from the early days of camp has been the pass-rushing prowess of Carter. The Penn State phenom has let his presence be felt as soon as the pads came on, and looks to be an immediate factor in putting pressures on opponents’ backfields, similar to his 12 sacks and 52 pressures in his senior season last fall.
While the cards have been stacked against him for most of his tenure in New York, that area is where general manager Joe Schoen deserves his just kudos. He has done a respectable job at hitting on the premier prospects of the last few draft classes and providing the Giants with a talent foundation that can help them grow into a future contender they seek to become.
Nabers is the real deal, an elite, high-volume receiver that every other general manager wishes they could have gotten their hands on for their offense a year ago. It almost feels like there is nothing he can’t do with the ball in his hands, and he should serve as Russell Wilson’s and eventually Jaxson Dart’s best top weapon for a long time if he remains healthy.
He and the rest of the team’s receiving corps are a solid bunch to help any quarterback regain their confidence in letting it rip all over the field. Still, the unit has just been waiting for the other side to tango with an explosive game plan that aims to be Brian Daboll’s top goal this season.
On the other end, one of the biggest storylines from the early days of camp has been the pass-rushing prowess of Carter. The Penn State phenom has let his presence be felt as soon as the pads came on, and looks to be an immediate factor in putting pressures on opponents’ backfields, similar to his 12 sacks and 52 pressures in his senior season last fall.
If he lives up to his draft hype, the Giants are going to give opposing teams trouble up front with a party of four elite edge rushers who should all last for the long haul, except for Thibodeaux, who has to prove himself this season to earn a new commitment. The hope is that their production benefits the back end of the defense and empowers the offense to play in more competitive affairs as well.
What remains the big question, as the outlet’s rankings suggest, is whether the underrated pieces can further blossom and command big roles across the roster. The added veterans will only take the Giants so far, meaning their overall youth must rise to the occasion to fully revive the franchise again.
At least as this analysis is concerned, Big Blue is on the right track and fortifying its ranks with the best of them.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.