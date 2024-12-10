Giants Make Multiple Roster and Practice Squad Moves
The New York Giants made several moves on their 53-man roster and practice squad thanks to injuries.
Second-year cornerback Tre Hawkins III, who came up with the Giants’ first interception on Sunday since Week 1, was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a back injury. Hawkins appeared in three games this season, with one start (this past Sunday). He ends his season with ten tackles and one season and becomes the eleventh Giants player to land on injured reserve.
To replace Hawkins on the 53-man roster, the Giants signed cornerback Greg Stroman off their practice squad. Stroman, who joined the Giants practice squad on October 1, has been elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times, primarily to provide help on special teams and depth at cornerback, where he has four solo tackles.
The Giants also filled four practice squad openings by signing quarterback Tim Boyle, defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, and cornerbacks Ekow Boye-Doe and Azizi Hearn.
Boyle was cut by the Giants last week to make room for defensive linemen Casey Rogers and Elijah Garcia, both of whom were added to provide depth to the injury-depleted defensive line, and for cornerback/return specialist Dee Williams, who was awarded off waivers from Seattle.
Blacklock, 6-5 and 306 pounds, was originally a second-round draft pick by the Texans out of TCU in 2020. He spent two seasons with the Texans and then moved to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. In 2023, he split his time between the Jaguars, Colts and Titans.
Blacklock has appeared in 44 career games with three starts. He has 49 career tackles (27 solos), five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and nine quarterback hits.
Boye-Doe, 6-0 and 177 pounds, played his college ball at Kansas State. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2023, for whom he appeared in six games (one on defense) with no starts, contributing mostly on special teams.
Hearn, 6-2 and 204 pounds signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA with the Raiders in 2023. He has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.
The Giants' final move on Tuesday was to designate interior offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey as injured on the practice squad. The team did not disclose Morrissey’s injury.
The following Giants remain on injured reserve, their return dates per Sharp Football Analysis.
- D.J. Davidson, DL — Shoulder — Eligible to Return Week 18
- Dexter Lawrence, DL — Elbow — Out for Season
- Theo Johnson, TE — Foot — Out for Season
- Armon Watts, DL — Shoulder — Eligible to Return Week 17
- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE — Toe — Eligible to Return Week 17
- Andrew Thomas, OT — Foot — Out for Season
- Gunner Olszewski, WR — Groin — Eligible to Return Week 6
- Dyontae Johnson, LB — Ankle — Designated to Return 12/4
- Austin Schlottmann, C — Leg — Eligible to Return Week 5
- Elijah Riley, DB — Undisclosed — Out for Season
- Tre Hawkins III, DB — Back — Out for Season