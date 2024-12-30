How Giants Feel About Having Slipped in 2025 Draft Order
East Rutherford, N.J. - In case anyone was wondering if the New York Giants were purposely tanking to ensure they got the best possible draft slot for 2025, Sunday’s 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts, a team that needed to win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, should tell you otherwise.
The Giants got solid play from all three phases of the ball, surviving what saw a comfortable 21-6 lead built in the second quarter evaporate into a scoring shootout in which the Giants never relinquished the lead, despite the Colts coming close on several occasions.
“I've had a lot of confidence in the people in our building and how they operate,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “It's a credit to the coaches, battling through it with the injured players, who come back, compete, and work hard every day, are in early, and have extra meetings in December when you don't have a very good record.
“But there's a process that we believe in, and they keep fighting through it. I'm just happy that they can have a smile on their face and get a win. So, I'm proud of the guys. I was proud of them in some of those games where we lost. We just got to keep battling through it.”
The process and the win against the Colts sent the Giants tumbling from the top of the 2025 draft order down to No. 4, behind quarterback-needy teams such as the Titans and Browns.
“I'd say that's just a part of the game,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “When you've got the draft involved, it's not college. You don't get to pick where you go with the draft being involved.
“But at the same time, it's nice to say we're going to go work, we’re going to keep doing this, we're going to keep pushing. The season's not over; we've got two games left to be able to come out and win this one – that's the goal every single week: come out and win and work as hard as we can to do it.”
Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor offered perhaps the most eloquent response when asked what he would say to the fans, who were disappointed that the Giants no longer had the first overall pick.
“You’d rather your team go out there and fight for every inch than lay down and just take a (loss),” he said.
“Yeah, you get your pick that you wanted, but what is that player coming into? You’ve got to establish some sort of culture. We’re trying to establish a culture that can lead into next year. Once we get more pieces in here, I’m sure everything will still work out how this franchise needs it to.”