Giants WR Malik Nabers Gets Shocking Ranking from PFF
Malik Nabers dazzled fans in his rookie season with the New York Giants, quickly establishing himself as the impactful playmaker the franchise has been searching for since Odell Beckham Jr.'s mania ended in 2019. But there is one thing that often gets overlooked: Nabers could have been considerably better.
That may sound bold, given that he posted a stellar 109 receptions for 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, but logic dictates that the explosive wide receiver left production on the table.
Nabers caught passes from three different quarterbacks, none of whom were above average last season. Consequently, he was limited to a modest 11.0 yards per reception. Of course, the 21-year-old made life hard on himself at times as well, committing nine drops in the campaign.
All of this is to say that this undeniably impressive talent, who was a Pro Bowl replacement for Amon-Ra St. Brown, could conceivably have a ways to go before reaching his ceiling. That possibility should thrill Giants fans and terrify opposing cornerbacks.
However, not everyone believes Nabers will completely overcome the challenges he faced in his first year. When unveiling his wide receiver rankings for the 2025 season, Trevor Sikkema placed the former LSU star outside the top-10.
He comes in at No. 12, behind Atlanta Falcons breakout Drake London and above fellow Meadowlands pass-catcher Garrett Wilson.
Many will push back on Nabers' placement by pointing to his 87.1 PFF receiving grade, which Sikkema himself acknowledges was ninth-best in the NFL.
However, others will surely wonder why he is slotted three spots ahead of former Tigers teammate Brian Thomas Jr., who received more Offensive Rookie of the Year votes than Nabers.
Given the skill the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft displayed as just a rookie, one might assume he would be a bit higher on this list. There is still skepticism surrounding New York's quarterback situation.
Will the Giants bring the best out of Malik Nabers?
Russell Wilson, 36 years old, threw just 16 touchdown passes in 11 games last season. It is reasonable to worry about Nabers' offensive peak with the veteran under center. But Wilson is still an upgrade from what the young receiver was working with last year.
Furthermore, he has valuable experience to offer Nabers and the rest of the receivers. This pairing, assuming the quarterback depth chart stays the same, could produce favorable results. Since he has already posted big numbers under adverse circumstances, no football-related factors may hinder his ascent.
Health is a different matter, though. Nabers is not practicing at the Giants' organized team activities due to a toe issue, which head coach Brian Daboll says stems from his days at LSU but which has the Giants being cautious with a player who will be a big part of their offense.
As it stands now, Nabers should have a chance at exceeding Sikkema's ranking. But the No. 12 slot is not too shabby. The fact that such a number feels low is a testament to the player's exceptional ability.
