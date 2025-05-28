How Long Until the Giants Are Back to Being Contenders?
The New York Giants are no strangers to long rebuilds. Since their last Super Bowl win in 2011, they've managed just two winning seasons. A once-proud franchise rooted in physicality and discipline has stumbled through front-office misfires, head coaching uncertainty, and a revolving door of quarterbacks.
So here we are, ahead of a new season, and the question remains: When will the Giants be contenders again?
The answer isn’t as simple as one offseason, one quarterback, or one breakout player. It’s layered and requires honesty about where the franchise is now and what it still lacks to create an environment for winning.
Let’s start with the positives. There are foundational pieces the Giants can build around. Andrew Thomas is arguably a top-three left tackle when healthy.
Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is turning into the kind of linebacker a team builds a defense around. Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke was one of the best signings in recent memory, and outside linebacker Brian Burns showed real promise last season.
They also drafted arguably one of the best players in the draft in, outside linebacker Abdul Carter.
On offense, the arrival of receiver Malik Nabers has the potential to change everything. The young wide receiver has already drawn comparisons to LSU legends Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. If he lives up to that pedigree, he becomes the dynamic No. 1 receiver the Giants have lacked since Odell Beckham Jr once graced East Rutherford.
Of course, none of that matters without competent quarterback play. And this is where the Giants’ outlook appears to be heading in the right direction.
Enter Russell Wilson, the 35-year-old veteran who signed on for what could be his final shot at proving he’s still a starting-caliber quarterback. If Wilson can manage the offense, protect the ball, and connect with Nabers on deep throws, something his 2024 league-leading deep passing grade suggests he still can, the Giants have a fighting chance.
They also have Jameis Winston on the roster. If Wilson cannot find some magic of his former glory, the team could look to find their version of what the Seattle Seahawks found in Geno Smith in Winston.
If Wilson and Winston don’t work out? Then it’s up to rookie Jaxson Dart, who likely won’t play much this year but who the Giants are counting on to be their future at the position.
On the coaching front, Brian Daboll entered the 2022 season as a breath of fresh air, and the Coach of the Year award proved he could elevate talent. But 2023 and 2024 were sobering reminders that one good season doesn’t erase years of bad habits.
To become contenders, the Giants need continuity in coaching, in scheme, and, most importantly, in philosophy. This team has lacked a true identity for over a decade. Are they a defensive team? A run-first offense? A modern, vertical passing attack? We still don’t know what their identity will be going forward. We’re not sure they know their identity either.
Here’s what separates good teams from great ones: depth and development. The Giants did a decent job of restocking many holes on the roster, but this is a team where there’s no such thing as too many offensive linemen.
This is also a team that could be looking at an overhaul by next season at inside linebacker, and an argument could also be made that there isn’t sufficient depth at safety or cornerback at the moment.
In short, the roster rebuild never ends, but perhaps most of all, they need patience from ownership, fans, and the locker room. Quick fixes haven’t worked for them, and they rarely do historically. Drafting, developing, and committing to a long-term plan is the only way this team can climb out of mediocrity.
So, where does that leave the timeline? If everything breaks right, Nabers ascends, Wilson stabilizes the offense, the O-line holds up, and the defense gets time to mature and grow as a unit. The Giants could be heading towards a winning season similar to their 2022 season.
But no one is going to mistake the Giants for being a Super Bowl contender, certainly not this year. The soonest that could happen is next year, depending on how fast they identify and develop their next franchise quarterback.
The Giants don’t just need a spark. They need sustained competency in the front office, in coaching, and under center. Until that comes through that front door, they’ll continue to flirt with relevance without fully grasping it.
They have some very solid pieces there. Now, it’s about execution, vision, and maybe, for the first time in years, a little bit of patience.
