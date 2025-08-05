How NY Giants Can Unlock All That OLB Abdul Carter Has to Offer
The New York Giants training camp has revealed one undeniable fact: rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter is really good.
Although he has not taken an official snap in the NFL, we can already see how the wheels in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s head are turning.
The question that he will have to answer–one that all of us are curious about–is how he will utilize Carter in this defense? The rookie’s athleticism allows him to do many things, and sometimes that is the problem.
We overthink a player's usage, which ends up wasting him by having him do unnecessary tasks.
Unlocking Carter can be as easy as navigating through simple complexity. Make it simple for him and complex for opposing offenses. There is no need to see him in coverage on zone blitzes because whoever you are sending to the quarterback will not be as good as he is at doing it, even if the offense knows that he is coming.
The way you keep it simple and therefore unlock all the potential for Carter is to let him hunt. It is a simple mindset; See ball, get ball! Everything Carter should be doing is about moving forward, never looking back.
Go get the ball carrier on the way to the quarterback. Chase the ball carrier if he runs away from you, and be prepared for action if they runs towards you.
Edge Rushing
This is the simplest use of Carter's skills. Just let him work off the edge as a rusher. Whether it is a tight 5-technique or a wide-9 technique, Carter will have a decided speed and explosiveness advantage over any tackle.
He also has a good bend, which allows him to dip underneath the taller offensive tackles' blocks. His speed to power should allow him to push tackles into the lap of the quarterback.
He was the best chase-down end in college football. That is all about athleticism and desire. Those are two traits that are not going anywhere in the NFL.
Interior Rushing
Carter has shown the ability to rush from the inside, especially during training camp. His burst off the line allows him to strike first and strike quickly to gain the advantage over the interior offensive lineman. That helps him to negate any strength and size deficiencies that he may face.
He also has a really good change of direction, so he can effectively navigate around blockers on the inside.
He can attack gaps faster than linemen may be able to shut the gap down. He has given interior linemen on the Giants fits during training camp, and that will be fun to monitor his success against interior linemen on the opposition.
Off-ball Blitzing
Many people want to see Carter used off the ball, but honestly, the only way I want to see him used off the ball is if he is blitzing. The push back to only using him this way is that it makes the defense predictable, but who cares? It would likely be on obvious passing downs anyway.
You are asking an offensive lineman to pick up a Tasmanian devil with a head of steam moving forward with thoughts of destruction on his mind–and they have no clue where he is going to strike.
It could be inside or outside, but regardless, it would prompt offensive protection to focus on him rather than the guys lined up on the line of scrimmage.
The mental warfare alone is worth putting together packages with him in there. It also provides the defense with another way to get all of their ushers on the field at the same time.
