How NY Giants DL Dexter Lawrence II Has Fared Against Added Attention This Season
Dexter Lawrence II is a franchise pillar and one of the most impactful players at his position. Still, the New York Giants defensive tackle has not displayed the level of dominance fans have become accustomed to seeing. And there is an obvious reason why.
Aside from the injury rust he had to shake off after suffering a dislocated elbow last Thanksgiving, Lawrence has endured constant attention from opposing offensive linemen.
The two-time AP Second-Team All-Pro has faced the fourth-highest double-team rate in the NFL this season, logging a 71.51 percentage in 186 pass-rushes, per Pro Football Focus.
Two guys are not always enough, though, as illustrated by the number of triple-teams he sees on the field -- 6.99 percent.
Considering all the manpower it takes to contain the Giants' nimble powerhouse, it is pretty impressive that he still manages to influence the action.
While fighting through a double-team, Lawrence recorded an interception on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Hebert that he almost returned for a touchdown in Week 3.
The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder is still making his presence felt throughout the trenches, even if he is not yet meeting his usual elite standard.
Besides the aforementioned pick, Lawrence has 10 total pressures, seven solo tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and two pass breakups.
PFF has given him a74.9 pass-rush grade and a 77.7 overall defensive mark through six games, a visible decline from the high praise he received during the 2024 campaign.
However, Lawrence's value is arguably most reflected in what his teammates are doing.
Dexter Lawrence II lifts his NY Giants teammates
Brian Burns already has seven sacks in what is shaping up to be the best season of his career. Kayvon Thibodeaux has been a bright spot on run defense. And rookie Abdul Carter boasts 24 total pressures in 192 pass-rush snaps. These three individuals are all plenty talented on their own, but No. 97's mere presence makes their lives much easier.
Lawrence's ability to draw multiple blockers on any given play is a testament to the level of respect and fear he inspires from the O-line. More importantly, it is helping the Giants' defense inch closer to its vast potential.
The more double-teams the 27-year-old attracts, the more opportunities Burns, Thibodeaux, and Carter will have to wreak havoc in the backfield. That can be a thankless job as far as the public is concerned, but it is an incredibly important one.
Once Lawrence feels fully like himself physically, his individual productivity will ideally increase to quantities that better resemble his All-Pro body of work. As long as the three-time Pro Bowler is on the defensive line, it is only a matter of time before he consistently terrorizes the offense.
Based on PFF's data, it appears Lawrence should get used to the additional adversity he is facing in the trenches. Teams know what everyone else does: one man can only do so much against this exceptionally athletic DT.
Even two men will probably not prevent him from leaving an imprint on the game.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.