Jameis Winston Will Play an Important Role for NY Giants
The NY Giants are heading into the 2025 season with a quarterback room that has been revamped and improved. A mix of new faces and some legit former difference makers, most notably veteran Jameis Winston, who joins the team as part of a bold reset under center.
Winston is heading into his 11th season in the league. He brings leadership, big-play potential, and experience to a quarterback room that now includes Russell Wilson, rookie Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito.
For Winston, training camp represents a chance to prove he still belongs in this league and potentially fight his way into playing time if Wilson’s play is below that of a starter or injuries arise.
Jameis Winston, QB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 231 pounds
Experience: 11th year
College: Florida State
How acquired: FA-25
2024 in Review
Winston spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he stepped in for Deshaun Watson after he suffered a torn achilles. Winston finished with 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in two games, showing flashes of the arm strength and aggressive mindset that have defined his career.
Though he did not start the season as the starting quarterback, he remained a respected veteran voice in the locker room. Combining his leadership with his big-game experience has made him a nice addition for the Giants, who sought depth and maturity behind their new starter, Russell Wilson, and Rookie Jaxson Dart.
Contract and Cap Info
Winston signed a two-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Giants, with $5.2 million of the deal guaranteed. He has $4 million in incentives in his contract that begin to kick in once he reaches 43% playing time.
There are $250,000 in incentives for Winston for 43%, 50%, 60% and 70% playing time, 15-plus touchdowns and an 88.0 passer rating, 2,200 yards and an 88.0 rating; and $500,000 for 50% of snaps and reaching the playoffs, 70% and reaching the playoffs, 55% playing time in a playoff win with 30% in the regular season and 55% playing time in two playoff wins and 30% in the regular season.
His cap hit sits at $3 million for 2025, and includes his $1.95 million base salary (fully guaranteed) and a $50,000 workout bonus.
2025 Outlook
Winston enters training camp as the projected QB2 behind Wilson, but Winston’s role extends far beyond just serving as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.
The Giants believe Winston can be a good role model for Jaxson Dart, whom they view as their quarterback of the future.
In signing Winston for two years, it seems clear that they want to have a consistent voice around Dart, who is likely to sit for most of the coming season and who could collaborate with Winston on the sideline over how the game unfolds.
Come next year, when Dart is expected to take over the starting role, Winston can continue to assist Dart by working with him in the classroom on what they see on film.
Granted, Winston wasn’t brought in here solely to be a coach to Dart, but in pairing an experienced veteran who has seen a lot in his time with a youngster who hasn’t been around much at the NFL level, it’s hoped that Dart will benefit from the wisdom Winston shares with him.
And should Winston be called upon to play, the Giants believe they have a quarterback who can execute the playbook, manage games, and step in without hesitation.
Winston has historically been a bit of a turnover risk given his fearlessness in trying to chuck the ball down the field, but his arm talent is undeniable. In the Giants’ offense, which aspires to be more of a downfield threat, Winston should fit right in if his number is called.