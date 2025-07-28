Lane Kiffin Sees Similarities Between NY Giants QBs Jaxson Dart, Eli Manning
When one thinks of an Ole Miss quarterback the New York Giants traded up to grab in the first round of the NFL Draft, Eli Manning is top of mind. Considering the historic significance of his two Super Bowl victories against the New England Patriots, it is unlikely to change.
However, many people still have high expectations for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose former head coach sees similarities between the Giants’ legend and the newcomer.
"I think there's a lot of Eli in there," Rebels' Lane Kiffin told John Schmeelk on the Giants Huddle podcast.
"But he has his dad in him (former Utah safety Brandon Dart), that defensive personality, where it takes over a little bit, and he gets a little aggressive. But most times, throughout the week and stuff, he's very calm."
Manning committed his fair share of mistakes, throwing 244 interceptions during his 16-year NFL career, but he is celebrated for the exceptional poise and instincts he exemplified when the games mattered most.
Kiffin, who coached Dart for three seasons at Ole Miss, believes his pupil honed those qualities in Oxford.
"There was a lot of scrambling early on in the first year, and then he started to keep his eyes downfield... stay behind the line of scrimmage and create big plays," he said.
Dart's passing prowess and mobility make him possibly the most versatile QB prospect in the 2025 class. He has a skill set tailor-made for the modern NFL. However, he must execute and continue to develop his decision-making in the pocket.
Will Jaxson Dart revitalize the NY Giants?
Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been working closely with the 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection, fully aware of the player's importance to the franchise's future. Dart does not have to be the next Manning, as multi-time Super Bowl MVPs are a rarity. But he doesn't have to be Matt Corral, either.
New York just needs him to perform to his ample talent and bring life to an offense that has been stagnant in recent years. He certainly added plenty of firepower at Ole Miss.
The 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns last year, capping off a superb senior season with a 404-yard, four-TD effort versus Duke in the Gator Bowl. He also posted a 69.3 completion percentage and only tossed six interceptions in 13 games.
Beyond his notable passing statistics, Dart's rushing production surely appeals to Daboll. He totaled 495 yards on the ground in 2024 and 1,541 for his college career, illustrating the capability to adapt and keep plays alive with his legs.
Considering the injury misfortune that consistently plagues left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants' offensive line, improvisation could be crucial. The 6-foot-2 Dart has the physical tools to succeed, but that is irrelevant if he is unable to mentally grasp the NFL game.
The biggest concern facing the 22-year-old is his transition to a pro-style offense. Kiffin runs a heavy run-pass-option (RPO) scheme, causing analysts and fans to wonder if Dart will be able to go through all his progressions efficiently. Fortunately, he is an eager learner.
The Kaysville, Utah native exudes confidence and charm, seemingly requiring no adjustment period when it comes to dealing with the New York media. Standing firm amid heightened scrutiny is an invaluable trait that any Big Blue quarterback must possess.
Kiffin thinks Dart will rise above the pressure. "He'll do great," he said. "We have different tests that can tell you that -- judgment index test -- and he's elite."
The Giants have not had a reliable starting signal-caller since Eli Manning. They desperately hope that Jaxson Dart is equipped to fill that role. New York is working hard to ensure that a revival eventually comes.
