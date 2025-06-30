NFL Insider Reveals Two Critical Areas Where NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Has Progressed
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart might not be on track to be the team’s starter anytime soon this season, but the progress he’s made since walking into the team’s East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters has been quite impressive.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, appearing on SportsCenter last weekend, revealed that there are two key areas in which Dart has made particularly rapid progress.
“I was told from somebody with the team that late in OTAs, things finally started to click for Dart, as far as the mental portion of the game – learning the cadence, what Brian Daboll wants out of the offense, decision-making,” Fowler said, as reported by On3. “He carried that over into minicamp.”
Indeed, Dart did look rather comfortable with running the offense. He primarily worked with the second-team offense but did receive an occasional sprinkling of first-team reps. And although the showing wasn’t perfect, in those practices open to the media, there certainly appeared to be more good than bad.
Of note, head coach Brian Daboll has thrown a lot at Dart, with some of it being at random to measure the rookie’s response. Again, while not always pristine in execution, nothing has seemed to rattle the former Ole Miss signal caller when he’s been handed the reins of the offense.
“I feel like I've made tremendous strides, especially from my first day to now, just being able to understand the pictures of the offense and whatnot,” Dart told reporters at the mandatory minicamp.
“Obviously, I have dived into a lot more, but I'm just trying to take it to the next level over the summer. Just lock in, hone in on as much as I can throughout this time, so that way, when I get back for training camp, I'm on an even better level than I'm now.”
The Giants are taking their time with Dart
The good news for Dart is that there is no rush or deadlines placed on him to be ready to take over the offense, as the coaches are just allowing the rookie to develop organically, a point Fowler emphasizes as well.
“Look, they’re taking it slowly. This is not a situation where he’s going to be thrust into action early,” he said. “They have Russell Wilson ready to go. But they feel like Dart established himself in two areas: He’s a quick learner, and he’s highly motivated.”
As of now, Dart doesn’t have to play this year if he’s not ready, as the Giants have ensured a layer of reinforcement at quarterback by signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to begin the season as QBs 1 and 2, respectively.
The plan with Dart is the same approach that Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen took in Buffalo with Josh Allen, except that because they didn’t have the added layer that Winston offers, Allen had to play a little bit earlier than planned.
Plans can certainly change, and if Dart shows he’s ready to go in there, there’s no reason to have him continue to sit on the bench. However, it currently appears that the Giants are a long way off from making that decision, at least not until they see Dart take some live reps at the NFL level this summer.