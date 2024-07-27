Malik Nabers Named to This NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team
The hype surrounding New York Giants' first round wideout Malik Nabers has been building since April.
The electric rookie is already making headlines at his first training camp, leaping for acrobatic catches that Giants fans haven't seen from a receiver since the days of Odell Beckham Jr. LSU has had a solid track record of producing top-tier pass catchers, with Beckham, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase among the biggest names. Nabers is certainly on his way to joining the list given how much he's expected to transform the Giants offense.
Before the preseason begins, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports picked Nabers as the top receiver for his 2024 All-Rookie team.
"Nabers was my WR1 in the 2024 class, so he gets the first nod here. I have minimal faith inDaniel Jones fueling a tremendous rookie season for a receiver, yet Nabers is so incredibly talented with juice galore, he should be able to transcend inconsistent quarterbacking. Speed and YAC make for a sturdy foundation at the receiver spot."
After failing to trade up for a quarterback they desired, the Giants pivoted and selected Nabers to help Daniel Jones. Jones is entering a critical season where he needs to show a lot in order to keep his job as Giants quarterback. The offense finished 30th in points per game and 31st in passing yards last season, despite adding Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt to help the unit become explosive.
This is where Nabers fits into the equation. Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka haven't had a number one wideout to scheme plays for since they were hired. The presence of Nabers makes their wide receiever room an underrated one heading into 2024. Including him, the core of Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins is a good group to work with.
Nabers is already making spectacular plays through three days of camp, going up against Deonte Banks for most reps. Nabers and Banks have made it clear they're going to face one another as much as possible during practices in order to set the tone.
This was one of many instances where Nabers made a highlight-type of play. This is exactly the kind of explosiveness the Giants offense has lacked for the better part of the last five years. The next play was a back shoulder throw from Jones to Hyatt, a small glimpse into what the Giants offense can look like with Nabers on the field.
His impact alone will help the Giants offense hopefully crawl out from the basement of mediocrity they've been trapped in for multiple seasons. Nabers obviously has yet to play an NFL snap, but if history suggests anything, he'll be an immediate impact player for the Giants.
He's now working on chemistry with Jones, who he directed to "throw it up" on their deep pass in practice on Friday.
Nabers will go a long way in improving the Giants offense for the forseeable future. If he can make the All-Rookie team this season, it likely means the unit will have had a solid year.