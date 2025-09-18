Malik Nabers Takes Accountability for Costly INT in NY Giants' OT Loss to Dallas
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers was brought into East Rutherford to help the team reverse its misery over the last decade plus. But try as he might to be productive on every play and deliver positive results, Nabers has proven that he’s human.
Such was the case of the costly interception in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys, in which Nabers was the intended receiver on Russell Wilson’s deep throw that Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson picked.
On the play, Wilson was under pressure as rookie left tackle, Marcus Mbow, was being pushed back into his quarterback’s lap. The All-22 tape appeared to show that Wilson, who was looking for Nabers, might not have been able to see what route the receiver was actually running.
Had he been able to see it, it’s possible that Wilson, who called the interception a “little miscommunication,” might have been able to adjust his throw, the outcome perhaps being different.
At first, Nabers said, “I mean, I don’t put it on myself personally. We all play a role.’’
After pausing to think about it, he changed his tune to take ownership of his part in the mishap.
“Yeah, actually, I will take it. That's my fault,” he said on Wednesday. “I should have been in more communication with Russ to know what we were trying to do.
“I was locked in on trying to figure out how the defense was playing me at the time, and I wasn't really looking at the right time for him to give me what he gave me to try to change the run-up. That’s 100% my fault.”
Wilson, who is known for his positive demeanor, was not deterred by the gaffe.
“He had an unbelievable game,” Wilson said of NAbers, who finished with 167 receiving yards and two touchdown catches on nine receptions in that game. “There is nobody I trust more.”
Nabers undoubtedly was appreciative of his quarterback’s public endorsement.
“I'm driven to try to win every time I play. It's not just this win. I'm driven every time I step on the field to try to win,” he said. “No matter if I got 200 yards, no yards, I'm trying to win the game.”
The Giants will try to get their first win of 2025 this weekend when they host the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
