Most Indispensable New York Giants: High Expectations for No. 7
The Giants on SI list of most indispensable Giants moves to No. 7 on countdown. The list was compiled based on a vote among the Giants on SI editorial contributors.
WR MALIK NABERS
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 200 lbs.
School: LSU | NFL Exp: R
Career Stats (college): 189 catches, 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15.9 yards per catch
Once the New York Giants knew they weren’t going to be able to trade up in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, they turned their attention toward adding a play-making receiver for an offense that hasn’t had a 1,000-yard threat since 2018 (ODell Beckham Jr.).
That receiver was LSU’s Malik Nabers, whose role with the Giants shouldn't be understated. Yes, he's a rookie, but his impact will be noticed early.
The rookie comes in with a do-it-all wideout that displays blazing speed and can run every route imaginable. He's strong at the catch point and is shifty with the ball in his hands, making defenders miss with ease.
He's the total package the Giants needed in an offensive weapon. His impact has already flashed during spring practices, as he makes acrobatic catches in midair and helps those around him get open, allowing the offense to open up.
INDISPENSABLE GIANTS
Why He's Indispensable
Even though he has yet to play a snap in the NFL, Nabers is already crucial to the Giants' success on offense in 2024. They had just 44 passing plays of over 20 yards in 2023, good for 26th in the league.
Nabers will come in and immediately increase that category, providing an explosive element the Giants' offense tried to emulate last season but failed to emulate.
With Nabers in the fold, this will allow the Giants offense to open up more than it has before under head coach Brian Daboll. Now that there's a wideout that demands special attention whenever he's on the field, this creates opportunities for the other playmakers on the roster for one-on-one matchups.
Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, rookie Theo Johnson, and Daniel Bellinger will all benefit from receiving less attention when Nabers is on the field. Nabers will also be a go-to for quarterback Daniel Jones, who has never had this caliber of a receiver in his pro career.
What Happens if He's Missing?
If Nabers were to be sidelined, the Giants offense would revert to their receiving unit from 2023. The core of Slayton, Hyatt and Robinson would become the main three, with Nabers missing in this scenario. Players like Isaiah Hodgins and Lawrence Cager would likely see more snaps than usual to provide extra support in the passing game.
The surrounding receivers outside of Nabers aren't bad at all; in fact, they're a solid group. However, the absence of Nabers would be immediately noticed, as opposing defenses could hone in on every skill player rather than mostly worrying about a dynamic playmaker.
His List Ranking
This is a fair ranking for Nabers, considering he's a rookie who has yet to play a professional down. While he is going to play a large role in the Giants offense and he has a bright looking future, it’s best to not count one’s chickens before they hatch as there have been instances where first-round draft picks don’t quite live up to their pedigree, he still needs to transfer his college skills to this level on a consistent basis to live up to his draft pedigree.
Again, there’s no reason to believe Nabers won’t deliver on his pedigree, but for him to rise on this list–and he likely will in subsequent years, he needs to establish an NFL baseline as to what exactly he brings to the offense.
Moving Forward
This is going to be an exciting year for the Giants' offense. While they might not necessarily be among the league's elite units, Nabers's addition alone is electrifying and should give fans hope for the future, as he can crack the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2018.
