Most Indispensable New York Giants: No. 3 May Be One of the Best in the NFL
The Giants on SI list of most indispensable Giants turns the page to No. 3 on our countdown. The list was compiled based on a vote among the Giants on SI editorial contributors.
BOBBY OKEREKE, ILB
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 234 lbs.
College: Stanford NFL Exp: 5 Years
Career Stats: 569 tackles, eight forced fumbles, five interceptions
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke was the team’s top free-agent signing in 2023, inking a four-year, $40 million contract with $21.8 million guaranteed. He was brought in to be a stabilizing, playmaking force in the middle of this Giants defense, and he was able to live up to that billing in his first season.
Okereke was the first linebacker to lead the team in tackles since 2021, and his 149 tackles are the third-most for the team in more than 25 years. He added a career-high 2.5 sacks and tied his career-high in interceptions with two.
Okerke’s production also saw him hit career highs in passes defensed (10), forced fumbles (4), and tackles for loss (11). Beyond his production, he provided leadership on the defense, making sure that the players were in the proper positions to make plays.
His influence was evident on fellow inside linebackers Micah McFadden and Isaiah Simmons, as both took steps in their growth at the position. In short, Okereke was well worth the money spent on his contract in his first season as a Giant, and the team is waiting to see what he does for an encore this season.
Why He's Indispensable
New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, in an episode of Hard Knocks in which he presented an overview of his planned defense, said that the inside linebackers were the most important players in his defense.
With good reason. They are the key to making everything run smoothly on that side of the football. Also, the front four will be relied on as backfield disruptors, likely leaving the backers free to go and hunt the football.
Nobody is better at hunting the football than Okereke. He understands the game and mixes quality instincts and intelligence to put him in the best position to make a tackle or get his hands on a pass.
Beyond all that, he has a level of hustle that you can not teach. His motor is constantly running, and it feels like he is everywhere on the field. You will be hard-pressed to find a play where he is not somewhere around the football field or create a situation where another defender is around it.
Okereke is a three-down linebacker who is just as comfortable playing on the line of scrimmage as he is covering receivers across the field. It is nearly impossible to get him to fall for a bluff or get him out of position.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
The diversity of this defense at the second and third levels hinges on Okereke’s presence because he is the only proven legit three-down backer on the team.
His coverage ability allows Bowen to keep a sure tackler in the field at all times without compromising the pass defense. If he is not there, the immediate adjustment is Simmons and McFadden in the backfield, which now takes away the dynamics that Simmons gives, such as the nickel and money back.
Okereke’s absence also means the defense is left without his ability to get everyone aligned properly and make adjustments on the fly. Pre-snap he can line up his teammates. Post-snap, if someone is out of position, he can replace them and make them right. He covers up holes that others on this team or around the league are incapable of filling.
There are only three linebackers on this team with legit experience so if he is out, the cupboard becomes bare. The linebacker group may have talent but it is unproven and unrealized talent. People will notice if Okereke is not on the field.
His List Ranking
If you are operating from the belief that successful teams are built from the inside out, then it makes sense that Okereke is at No. 3 on this list. Successful defenses are built down the middle: nose tackle, middle linebacker, and free safety.
The “MIKE” linebacker is the quarterback of the defense, he controls the operation so Okereke’s importance can't be understated.
Many believe that Okereke is the most important player on this defense because he is so critical as a run-and-pass defender. His poise is unmatched and he is a great ambassador for the team.
Moving Forward
The 2024 season is a chance for Okereke to have a record-breaking season. If the front four does its job, he will find a lot of free lanes to attack ball carriers, giving him a chance that he could put up career numbers as a tackler.
He may also catch a few quarterbacks off guard when they need to get rid of the football quickly because of the pressure, and Okereke could have more interceptions and passes defensed than last season.
He will also close down backs out of the backfield and lock up tight ends trying to bully defenders in the intermediate areas.