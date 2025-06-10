National Media Outlet Encourages Giants to Make This Trade
The New York Giants made some splashy moves during the offseason, signing defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland to significant contracts and trading up to select Jaxson Dart in the first round of the NFL Draft.
However, what could be overlooked is the priority that General Manager Joe Schoen placed on roster depth. If New York is going to increase its win total by a meaningful amount next season, it will have to withstand the inevitable injury bug.
Big Blue seemingly has the resources in most position groups to effectively employ the next-man-up philosophy. Everyone marvels at the squad's abundance of pass-rushers, and rightly so, but the offensive line looks more robust as well.
If all goes as the Giants anticipate, this unit will be more versatile than it has been in several years. It is hard to envision the front office wanting to risk jeopardizing that possibility, but perhaps the O-line's added manpower could persuade Schoen to make a move.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes that offensive lineman Evan Neal is the one player New York should consider trading before the 2025 NFL campaign, opining that there is a possibility that another team could see the value in taking on the former No. 7 overall pick's expiring contract, just as the Philadelphia Eagles did when they signed Mekhi Becton to a one-year deal last year.
The idea of salvaging Neal's disappointing tenure in the Meadowlands by shipping him out to the highest bidder is somewhat intriguing. Still, the Giants could be better served by waiting out to see if his transition from tackle to guard plays out.
If Neal can find his calling on the inside, a spot he occupied during his freshman year at Alabama, then he could become a valuable member of the squad's trenches next season.
Evan Neal might still have something to offer the Giants
Make no mistake, earning a prominent role on the offensive line will be no easy task. Rookie Marcus Mbow played both tackle and guard for Purdue and could compete with Neal for snaps inside. So, too, could veteran Aaron Stinnie, who was brought back as a free agent.
However, the Giants have been reluctant to give up on Neal, even though they declined the option year in his rookie campaign. There is optimism within the building that the Okeechobee, Florida native has the size and length to potentially succeed in the interior, making a trade seemingly off the table at the moment.
Davenport believes New York has the right mindset, but if Neal does not work out at guard, he thinks it is practical to pursue a deal. Though, if the 24-year-old stumbles inside, who is to say anyone would be interested in giving up even a low-level future asset for him?
Schoen does not want to imagine such a dilemma at this time. The focus is on preparing Neal for the fast-paced play that awaits him in his new position.
This project is incredibly important, and not just because of the high draft pick the franchise invested in him back in 2022. The potential benefits that come with having another player who can log reps on the offensive line during an 18-game season cannot be overstated.
The key to building a sturdy wall of protection is compiling enough spare bricks that can seamlessly slide into place when misfortune hits. At 6-foot-7, 350 pounds, Neal can make quite the brick for the Giants' O-line if he can smooth out the rough spots in his technique as he looks to move inside at this level.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.