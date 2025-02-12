Giants Country

New Analysis Makes Strong Case for Giants to Sign This Veteran Defensive Back

The New York Giants need help in the defensive secondary, and if he hits the free agency market, Charvarius Ward could provide it.

Abby Dixon

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) attempts to gather the ball on a Dallas Cowboys incomplete pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) attempts to gather the ball on a Dallas Cowboys incomplete pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
As the New York Giants prepare to rebuild and add pieces to their young roster, they must prioritize defensive reinforcements this offseason. 

Among them is the relatively young defensive secondary, especially if the Giants want to keep up with some of the better passing games they’ll face in 2025 and beyond.  

Yet the Giants will likely lose cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, the team’s most experienced cornerback, and safety Jason Pinnock, who will be unrestricted free agents.  

If Jackson doesn't return, the Giants could look to replace him with another veteran. According to Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team, a name to watch for is 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, whom Mosher projects will be worth a three-year $45 million contract.

“Adding Ward would give them a viable No. 1 outside cornerback that could help slow down CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, and Terry McLaurin in the NFC East,” Mosher writes.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 17, 2023. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ward would certainly be an interesting choice for the Giants. The 6-1, 196-pound cornerback has been a consistent performer over the past few seasons, proving he can hold his own against top receivers. He was a key part of the San Francisco 49ers’ defense, known for breaking up passes and making plays on the ball.

Ward’s 2023 season was one of his best. He earned second-team All-Pro honors and was a Pro Bowl selection. He recorded 72 tackles, five interceptions, and a league-leading 23 pass breakups. His strong performance was noted in his career-high 84.7 PFF defensive grade that year. 

This past season, Ward played in 12 games, and his production was nowhere near what it was the year prior. He also failed to record an interception for the first time in his career since the 2020 season when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.  

Beyond his coverage skills, Ward brings another critical element the Giants need: reliable tackling. The Giants’ secondary struggled with missed tackles throughout the 2024 season, as Jackson, Pinnock, and Phillips all had missed tackle rates above 13%, whereas Ward posted a 5.2% missed tackle rate in 2024.

If the Giants want to improve their secondary and compete more effectively against some of the league’s better-passing attacks, adding an experienced, physical cornerback like Ward makes sense. 

Given their need for defensive support, Ward would be the right investment, providing the physicality and veteran leadership a unit desperately needs.

Abby Dixon
