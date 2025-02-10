New Analysis Suggests Hypothetical Trade of This Giants OL
With a decision due this coming May as to whether to exercise the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Evan Neal, it’s more than likely that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen will decline the option year given that Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft, has not developed into a steadfast presence on the team’s offensive line as left tackle Andrew Thomas has.
That said, Bleacher Report’s scouting department believes that Neal could benefit from a change of scenery, and that multiple teams, such as the Rams, Texans, and Eagles could make sense.
Since coming into the league, Neal has failed to live up to his first-round selection. In 2023, he finished 84th out of 85 qualifying tackles, according to PFF, after allowing 20 pressures on 309 pass-blocking snaps.
In his rookie season, he ranked 86th out of 89 tackles and allowed 52 pressures on 534 snaps. Through his first two seasons, he also allowed 10 sacks.
Neal's inconsistencies led the coaching staff and front office to lose confidence in their once-perceived tackle of the future. Last year, Neal underwent season-ending ankle surgery, which prompted general manager Joe Schoen to sign free-agent guard/tackle Jermaine Elumenor as a contingency plan.
Initially, the Giants planned to cross-train NEal at guard, but because he suffered a setback in rehab from the ankle surgery, he missed the tail end of the OTAs and most of training camp. This necessitated moving Elueunor to right tackle and opening a hole at guard that ultimately, Greg Van Roten, signed after training camp opened, filled.
Neal, who didn’t see any snaps despite being active for the first half of last season, eventually found his way back to the starting lineup when Eluemunor was shifted to left tackle in the last of the team’s moves to find a fill-in for starter Andrew Thomas.
This season, under first-year offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, the tackle improved from 39.8% overall in 2023 to 61.2% in 2024. In the run game, he ranked ninth among 141 tackles with a run-blocking grade of 80.8%.
However, Neal struggled with pass protection this season. He ranked 111th among 141 tackles in the pass protection with a 49.6% grade. He allowed 17 pressures but only two sacks. Neal, 24 years old, is still young enough to turn around his career, which makes him an intriguing trade target.
As for the proposed trade partners, the Rams have a lot of uncertainty regarding their tackles. Alaric Jackson is a free agent and is expected to sign a lucrative deal in free agency, though not necessarily with the Rams. And Rob Havenstein turns 33 this year.
The Rams could be interested in Neal's services if Jackson departs in free agency. He could be their swing tackle, as he appeared in 15 games at left tackle in college.
The Texans also have many holes in their offensive line and have allowed 54 sacks. Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil controls the left tackle position, but they could use an anchor on the right side.
As for the Eagles, the Giants are probably not interested in further helping their division rival to strengthen their grip on the NFC East.
The other and most likely scenario is that the Giants will keep Neal and finally start cross-training him at guard, a position he played at Alabama in 2019 (on the left side, where he started 13 games). If they don’t re-sign Van Roten, Neal could compete with Joshua Ezeudu and Jake Kubas for the starting right guard spot.
This is the same approach the Eagles took with Mekhi Becton, also a one-time first-round pick (No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft). Becton shed the bust label from his name when he signed with the Eagles last offseason and moved to guard.
Again, assuming the Giants decline Neal’s option year, which would cost them $17.4 million in 2026, the upcoming season will be big for him.