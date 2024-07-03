New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR Wan’Dale Robinson
Much of the focus around the New York Giants this off-season has been on rookie receiver Malik Nabers, the team’s first-round draft pick.
That’s understandable–Nabers is the new kid on the block who has yet to take an NFL snap but whose college production is so enticing that it's hard not to let one’s mind wander about the possibilities of this former LSU star lighting up the scoreboard.
But there is another receiver on this Giants team who people should not sleep on, and that is third-year man Wan’Dale Robinson.
Robinson, you might recall, was the team’s second-round draft pick in 2022, which raised a lot of questions because it was unclear why the Giants would draft another smallish receiver who, on the surface, didn’t appear to fit into any specific mold.
There was a plan for Robinson to be more of the gadget-type receiver who, in addition to running routes, could be used on jet sweeps and end-arounds. Unfortunately though, a torn ACL suffered in his rookie campaign just as it looked like the game had slowed down enough for him to put those plans on hold.
Last year, when he returned to action, sporting a new tattoo over his repaired knee bearing a clock that reminded him of the date and time of his surgery and how far his journey back to the game he loves, Robinson again seemed like an afterthought.
But once he gained the momentum and the confidence in his knee and his receiving abilities, he began to flash that tantalizing play-making ability that attracted the Giants to him in the first place.
Is Robinson on the cusp of having his biggest season yet? We’ll find out if he can transfer the production he had this past spring into the summer and beyond.
WAN’DALE ROBINSON
Height: 5-8
Weight: 185 lbs.
Exp.: 3 Years
School: Kentucky
How Acquired: D3-22
2023 in Review
Pound for pound, Robinson is one of the toughest players on this roster. He started his second season slowly after spending all summer on the PUP list. Even when cleared to return, he was inactive for a couple of games while he continued to work on getting his “sea legs” back underneath him.
Eventually, Robinson got up to speed, but by Week 11 against Washington, Robinson’s 35-yard, three-catch night showed glimpses of what he could be in this offense: a yards-after-catch specialist who managed to get open.
He continued to show what he could be in the Giants’ upset primetime win over Green Bay, which included an early 32-yard run off a wildcat handoff, a gorgeous 14-yard catch along the sideline, adjusting off a flea flicker for 25 yards, and a huge 32-yard run and catch out of the slot in which he left the defender in the dust.
By year’s end, Robinson was seeing an uptick in his pass targets, and he was more often than not coming down with those that were catchable, all the while showing a quick-cutting ability and sharp route running.
Another thing to like about Robinson’s game? His toughness. Whereas some guys might be squeamish about taking another hit, especially after coming off a major injury like an ACL, Robinson played the game with a toughness that commanded respect, even getting involved in the dirty business of blocking downfield for fellow receivers and the running game.
There was so much to like about what Robinson, who finished as the team leader in receptions with 60, brought to the table that it’s hard not to daydream what he might be able to do now that the team has added a legitimate No. 1 receiver to the mix to further take some of the pressure off developing young playmakers such as this former Kentucky Wildcat.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
Robinson is entering the third year of his four-year $8,185,166 rookie deal, the contract coming to an average of $2,046,292. The deal includes a $3,132,848 signing bonus and $5,086,465 guaranteed.
This year, Robinson is due the last of the guaranteed money in his deal ($876,508) and will count for $2.232 million against the 2024 cap.
2024 Preview
Look for Robinson to be more of a focus of this offense moving forward. He is small and sometimes hard to find, but his quicks and versatility should give defenses fits for years.
Robinson’s quickness could even make him another option down around the goal line, where defenders usually benefit from having less space to cover. It’s advantageous for offenses to have guys with quickness to lose defenders in traffic.
With Robinson yet another year removed from his ACL surgery, if he stays healthy, he could very well become someone opponents will also have to worry about when defending the Giants' passing game.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.