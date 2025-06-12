New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: RB Eric Gray
Many New York Giants fans expected running back Eric Gray to take the next step in 2024 following the departure of star running back Saquon Barkley to free agency, but that never happened.
With the signing of Devin Singletary in free agency last offseason, as well as the emergence of rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr, Gray was never able to crack the rotation consistently.
Entering Year 3, Gray’s runner-receiver versatility is still valuable, but his ball security was a massive issue in 2024. With Cam Skattebo having been added and Ihmir Smith-Marsette having taken on the return specialist role, is this the end of Gray’s time with the Giants?
Eric Gray, RB
Height: 5-10
Weight: 211
EXP: 3 Years
School: Oklahoma
How Acquired: D5-’23
2024 in Review
The 2024 season left a lot to be desired for Gray, who only had 24 touches from scrimmage for 113 yards. He didn’t score, and he also had three fumbles.
Gray was also the Giants’ primary kick returner, returning 21 kicks for 554 yards with an average of 26.4 yards per return.
Contract/Cap Info
When Gray was drafted in 2023, he signed a standard four-year contract worth a total of $4,084,980, with $244,980 fully guaranteed.
The guaranteed money all comes in the form of four evenly distributed bonuses of $61,245 every year.
While Gray still has two more years left on his deal, he’s also easier to part ways with than Singletary, Skattebo, and Tracy. Unless the Giants keep four backs on the roster, he might be a financial casualty.
2025 Preview
The Giants' running back room has more juice in 2025, with Singletary, Tracy, and rookie Cam Skattebo in the mix, as well as Dante “Turbo” Miller returning for another year.
Miller and Gray will likely be competing directly for a back-end of the roster spot, and it very well may come down to which of the two can contribute more in three areas: ball security, pass protection, and special teams.
Gray will need to take significant strides in protecting the ball to justify his role with the team moving forward.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.