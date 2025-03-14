New York Giants Mailbag: Bonus Edition
Do the Giants have any interest in Dillion Gabriel from Oregon? Also, have they ever considered trading the number 3 pick to Green Bay for Malik Willis? -- Dennis C.
Not that I’ve heard, though I suspect they’ve done their homework on him. And no, they’re not trading the third overall pick in the draft for a guy with 18 NFL games under his belt.
Crickets. Seriously, we just posted a piece about how it's surprising that no one has made a move for him, at least as far as we know. All the more reason why it's looking like a massive blunder on Joe Schoen's part not to trade him when he had the chance.
I wouldn’t say there is anything “definitely” off the table, but if they were to trade for Cousins, they probably wouldn’t be able to trade much, if any, in the draft, let alone to trade up for a quarterback if they wanted one of Sanders or Ward. So I would say on a scale of one through ten, with ten being a definite that they’d trade for Cousins, I’ll go with one.
If it’s not going to be Aaron Rodgers–and at this point, I think I’d be shocked if it were, given how long this is dragging out–then if you look at the pattern of quarterbacks that the Giants have pursued, it would have to be someone that has Super Bowl experience.
So that would probably mean Joe Flacco, with whom they’ve already met. He’s not the most ideal option, as I’m not sure he’s a fit for the offense. But with the options drying up. The Giants seemingly want a specific type of veteran mentor for their next franchise quarterback, I suspect Flacco would be the next option unless Kirk Cousins is released.
I need to see what kind of contract Greg Van Roten got, but I would think that the hope is for Neal to make a successful conversion inside to guard to where maybe now they don’t have to worry about the offensive line. And if Neal doesn’t make the conversion, then I suspect Van Roten is the fallback plan.
I think that was the plan, but that said, you also need a veteran to help a rookie acclimate. They did it for Eli Manning and set that up for Daniel Jones. So, I would expect them to want to do it again for whoever they draft. But again, the contract they give to a veteran quarterback will tell us the story of their intentions.
I could live with that plan. But again, it all depends on who is on the board. I wouldn't be upset if they took Cam Ward at No. 3.
Have you forgotten about Bobby Okereke and Darius Muasau?
Milton intrigues me as a young prospect, but if you're talking about your veteran option, then no. He doesn't have the Super Bowl or postseason pedigree that the Giants seem to want in a veteran.
Doesn't appear to be at this time.
I doubt it. But then again I haven't heard of what they plan to do regarding their uniforms.
If he's healthy, Jermaine Eluemunor.
My guess–and I’m saying this before seeing Greg Van Roten’s contract numbers–is they’re going to have a competition and will see if Evan Neal can make the successful conversion. Van Roten could end up being the fallback plan.
I don't think so, I think they would pivot to Joe Flacco and possibly even make a call to the Falcons about Kirk Cousins if they were really desperate.
Right now, it's anyone's guess who the veteran quarterback will be. I think, in order of team preference, it is Rodgers, Wilson, Flacco, and Cousins. That's just my guess. As for the third overall pick in the draft, I need to see if they have to end up making a trade with Atlanta for Cousins.
If not, I would go Abdul Carter if Ward/Sanders are off the board--and I think there's a very good chance the Titans take Ward given how they've focused on building up their offensive line so far in free agency.
These things take time, you know. It's not exactly like these guys are banging down the Giants' doors, waiting for them to sign them. Wilson is exploring his options, as he should. As for Rodgers, he's always been like this, so why is this a surprise to me?
Ask me again after the draft. The roster is far from being complete.
No on Diggs, and all signs point to yes on Neal cross-training at guard.
Remember how last year I was screaming for a quarterback in the draft just in case things didn't work out with Daniel Jones? Now you know why.
Again, Rodgers, like Stafford, Wilson, and Flacco, have been to and won a Super Bowl. This has nothing to do with them being one quarterback away from winning a Super Bowl. This has to do with getting a guy in here who has been to the top of the mountain to mentor the next draft pick.