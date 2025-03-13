Three Mild Surprises (So Far) About New York Giants Own Free Agents
The New York Giants have been busy this week upgrading their roster, which includes mostly new faces and a few old ones.
Of particular interest (though no surprise, given the 3-14 record last year) is that there seems to be very little interest in the Giants' own unrestricted free agents through this first wave of free agency.
Safety Jason Pinnock, whose role on the team became extinct once the team agreed to terms with former Miami safety Jevon Holland, is the only one of the Giants UFAs as of Wednesday morning to find a new home, Pinnock signing a one-year deal with the 49ers.
The returning Giants’ UFAs include guard Greg Van Roten, receiver/return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, receiver Darius Slayton, tight end Chris MAnhertz, punter Jamie Gillan, and long snapper Casey Kreiter.
Of the , it looks as though the following will (surprisingly) be part of the second or third wave of free agency.
Azeez Ojulari, OLB
The pass-rusher is arguably the second-most important position behind the quarterback, so it is unusual to see a young and productive one like Azeez Ojulari still searching for an NFL home.
The 24-year-old outside linebacker will almost certainly not be a part of the Giants' future since Golston is now set to join Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge. Still, it’s surprising that his market has been relatively quiet since the start of the week.
Ojulari has 22 sacks in 46 career games, displaying a knack for getting to the quarterback when healthy.
The problem is, however, that Ojulari is rarely healthy. He has played in just 29 regular-season games since the 2022 campaign. When durability is a concern in a player's early 20s, it is difficult to envision things getting better as time goes on.
Even with that drawback, though, the 2021 second-round draft pick addresses a need that several franchises currently have, making him an ideal option after the initial free agency wave. And yet, as of Thursday morning, Ojulari is still not only unsigned, but there have also been no reports linking him to a team.
Wherever he lands, this talent will ideally get the chance to remind NFL fans of his promise.
Adoree' Jackson, CB
Following yet another injury-hampered campaign, it is becoming clear that Adoree' Jackson's days as a top cornerback are out of reach. However, he can still provide significant depth in the secondary, which must never be taken for granted.
Pro Football Focus gave the 29-year-old a 64.5 coverage and an exemplary 85.8 run defense grade.
He might not make much sense for the Giants now that the team has signed Paulson Adebo to pair with Deonte Banks (they also have Cor’Dale Flott returning to round out the outside cornerback depth).
However, assuming he still wants to play, Jackson should still have something to offer another NFL organization.
With 82 starts, the former All-American with USC contains valuable experience. Owners have been willing to shell out cash for upper-echelon corners this offseason. Jackson should stand out as a more affordable alternative to those still looking to solidify the position group.
Ty Summers, LB
Linebacker Ty Summers was among the Giants’ top performers on an otherwise inconsistent special teams unit last year, (behind Isaiah Simmons) among core special teamers who played at least ten games in the PFF grades.
Summers, whom the Giants signed on September 25 of last year, also finished as the Giants special teams tackle leader with seven (five solos) and contributed 22 tackles on defense to his modest contributions.
The Giants did add former Ravens special teams ace Chris Board, which is probably why Summers has taken a back seat regarding the Giants’ priorities.
Still, for a unit that has struggled to find consistency, it’s not only a surprise that the Giants haven’t made a move to bring back Summers but that he hasn’t drawn more attention around the league.