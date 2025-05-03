New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "What's Next?" Edition
I thought the draft went well, except for Dart. We know through your reporting that Schoen has been actively scouting QBs from both the 2024 & 2025 classes. He and Daboll had clear preferences in 2024. When those QBs were not available, rather than taking one of the three remaining that also ended up being drafted in the first round, the Giants pivoted to Nabers.
The 2024 season went off the rails, and Mara had his end-of-season rant, giving the impression that Schoen/Daboll were on the hot seat and issuing a mandate to get a QB.
We also know that so-called experts in the media have stated that the 2025 QB class was inferior to those that came out in 2024. Therefore, how can one not see the selection of Dart as anything else but an act of desperation?
He’s here, he’s the QB, so of course I’ll root for his success. Please explain how this argument is logically wrong. -- John M.
John, just go back and look at history. You take the wrong quarterback and you're going to screw yourself for at least four or five seasons. (See Daniel Jones, which was a classic case of desperation that came about when Justin Herbert, whom the Giants wanted, went back to school that year.)
You simply DO NOT reach for a quarterback that you don't like or is not a fit for what you do--not unless you want to seal your fate and be fired.
I don't view what the Giants did with Jaxson Dart as an act of desperation, not after speaking to some industry insiders who assuaged any concerns I may have had about that selection. I also know that John Mara didn't make it a mandate for them to draft a quarterback.
So I'm sorry, John, but your argument doesn't hold water in my eyes, though I do appreciate how well you laid everything out.
As of right now, I don't think their seats are blazing hot. All indications point to the fact that they had a strong offseason, so the football team should be better.
Plus, they just added a quarterback they hand-picked, so I think they will get at least two years, which would take each man to the end of his respective contract.
That all being said, if this roster isn't more competitive this coming season and if it doesn't show gradual progress over the weeks, ownership needs to reconsider the direction.
Once Phase 2 of the offseason program begins, they can work with their position coaches. Then, when Phase 3 begins, offense can work against defense, but at no time are padded practices or contact allowed during the offseason. Phase 1 runs for two weeks, so that should have wrapped up on Friday.
If I were you, I'd wait until after training camp is done as numbers that get assigned now are subject to change.
Interesting question. I think I’d go with receiver. I realize the team re-signed Darius Slayton, a move that I think was a good one, but I usually like to look ahead by a year or two, and I would have liked to have seen them add a tallish speedster to the group.
When you look at the Giants' receivers, although there is quantity, half of them are special-teams guys only, and half are mostly offensive guys only.
And while someone on offense might step up to take the onus off of Malik Nabers, whom I’m pretty sure will be double-teamed a lot, I might have felt a little bit better had they been able to add someone capable of doing that.
As of right now, because I don't have anything else to go on (I like to watch practice and be able to talk to people to form a more educated opinion), I suspect it will be Greg Van Roten at guard and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle.
They were part of a solid starting offensive line last year to start the first six games. So, unless there's an injury involved or someone comes from out of nowhere, why would you want to change that up?
Abdul Carter.
Hey Cesar. I think it's make-or-break time for Shane Bowen. Last year, you could make the case that he didn't have the personnel he needed to run his defense.
I think back to that scene on Hard Knocks where Joe Schoen asks him if he wanted Brian Burns, and when he said yes, Schoen told him that's all he was probably going to get as far as free agency went.
This year, Bowen has many more options, and it's up to him to determine how to optimize what he has.
I think so. You should never stop looking to upgrade, even if your roster looks pretty good. Right now, I am not sure there is anyone out there that I think they have to go out and get (plus they don't have the money to do it--they need to restructure at least one contract to sign their draft picks).
You might see a few veterans hit the market after June 1, when teams can save more on their cap.
You can also see them add guys who don't make the initial 53-man roster later in the summer.
As of right now, I think they'll hold their water on signing anyone more than a low-cost, vet minimum type.
