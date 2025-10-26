New York Giants Rookies Land on Latest SI.com Top-10 list
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo continue to gain recognition around the league for their immediate impact on the Giants' offense as rookies.
Since Dart took over as the full-time quarterback in Week 4, he and Skattebo have each delivered offensive performances that have offered hope for the future.
Although the Giants fell to the Broncos in Week 7, neither Skattebo nor Dart was to blame. Dart completed 15-of-33 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception, while Skattebo accounted for 94 scrimmage yards and a score.
Their strong performances earned them spots on SI’s top ten rookies list following Week 7.
Skattebo checked in at fifth overall in the rankings, trailing only Quinshon Judkins of the Browns, who checked in at fourth. Although Skattebo has become known for his bruising running style and flashy celebrations, Matt Verderame of SI notes that it is his play on the field that has truly captivated Giants fans.
“Skattebo has become a cult hero in New York, loved for his head-banging toughness. Still, Skattebo would be just another fun player if not for the talent that comes along with the persona,” Verderame wrote.
Dart was the only quarterback to make the top 10, as he earned the tenth and final spot. Verderame believes that what has made him a true difference maker is his ability to impact the game both through the air and on the ground.
“Dart, 22, has given the Giants a jolt with his arm, but his legs have been a key as well. Without star receiver Malik Nabers for the remainder of the season (torn ACL), the first-rounder has provided an added running element with 178 yards, 16 first downs, and three touchdowns,” Verderame explained.
On the season, Dart has completed 71-of-118 passes (60.2%) for 791 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Skattebo has carried it 98 for 398 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.
Dart and Skattebo seek to build on strong performances in Week 8
Although the Broncos briefly halted the Giants' momentum, both Dart and Skattebo excelled.
Both rookies also played a key role in the Giants' Week 6 victory over Philadelphia. Dart completed 17-of-25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, while Skattebo racked up 110 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.
Dart also added 58 rushing yards on the ground, and he, combined with Skattebo, gave the Giants the ability to run the clock out on the Eagles.
That consistency on the ground was missing against Denver in Week 7, and it proved detrimental. The Giants' ability to run the ball consistently and avoid turnovers is two big factors that will not only give the Giants a path to victory in Week 8 but also help the offense remain in rhythm.
As Dart becomes more comfortable in the Giants' offense, the passing game will continue to improve. The key for the offense to continue making strides as a whole will be if he and Skattebo can continue to hurt opponents on the ground, complementing the pass game.
The Giants struck a balance between the run and the pass in Week 6 against the Eagles. If they can replicate that in Week 8, they will be in a good position offensively.
