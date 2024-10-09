New York Giants Week 6 Story Lines: Keep Winning Momentum Going
The New York Giants are looking for their first back-to-back wins in a season this week when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The Giants, fresh off a 29-20 win over Seattle, last won consecutive games last season when they did so in Weeks 11 and 12 and then again in Week 14 after their Week 13 bye.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are struggling. While they have scored at least 30 points in their last three games, they are 1-2 in that stretch. And of their four losses so far this season, all of them have come by one score or less, making any notion of the Bengals being a pushover a false one.
The Giants are 23-33-1 on Sunday night, but the good news is that they have never lost to the Bengals at home. Will they keep that streak alive and record their first home win this season? We’ll find out soon enough and keep an eye on these and other emerging storylines in the week ahead leading up to the game.
Will Malik Nabers Be Available?
The Giants offense survived last week against a good Seahawks team without rookie receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants’ best player on offense.
But this week would be a good one to get him back as the Bengals defense not only lost its top cover corner in Dax Hill, but has also struggled to finish plays. And the Giants, going against the Bengals potent scoring offense, will need all hands on deck if they should find themselves in a scoring seesaw battle.
Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t provide an update on Nabers when he last spoke to the media on Monday, probably because he wanted to give the young receiver more time to progress in the protocol.
Ideally, though, when the Giants take the practice field, Nabers is outside with his teammates working on the side with trainers, which would truly indicate progress from where he was at the end of last week.
More Reps for Tyrone Tracy, Jr?
Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. certainly made a strong case last week against a banged-up Seattle defense for more reps. Imagine what he might be able to do with some more reps this week against the Bengals’ 30th-ranked run defense?
But what about Devin Singletary, who missed last week due to a groin injury? If he’s back, why not push more of the third-down blocking his way and work with more two backs on the field to mix things up? Isn’t that what it’s all about at the end of the day?
Bury Burrow
The Bengals have a lot of problems, but quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t one of them. Over his last three games, he’s tossed 10 touchdowns, including five in last week’s overtime loss to the Ravens, and has completed at least 71% of his pass attempts.
Per NextGen Stats, Burrow’s 30 of 39 pass completion rate generated a completion over expected of +12.2%, and a +0.51 EPA per dropback, the fifth-most of his career.
Blitz Burrrow, you say? Maybe not. Last week he completed seven of his nine pass attempts under pressure for 104 yards and two touchdowns. This season has a 139.0 passer rating, having completed 69.2% of his pass attempts when blitzed.
And why not? With receivers like Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins to throw to, the Bengals' air attack can be deadly if not contained.