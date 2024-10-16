Giants Country

New York Giants Week 7 Injury Report: Malik Nabers Progressing; Two Key Defenders Ailing

The Giants have new concerns about their injury report ahead of their Week 7 game against the Eagles.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs for yards after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs for yards after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Giants Week 7 injury report has some good news and some bad news regarding their Week 7 injury report.

The good news is that rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who has missed the last two weeks due to a concussion, has advanced to the latter stages of the protocol and was set to practice on a limited basis, sporting the red “non-contact” jersey, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.

Daboll said that Nabes, who still leads the team in receiving yards, has made a lot of progress and that there is optimism that he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Some more good news: Daboll said the rest of the team is expected to practice in some capacity.

Now for the bad news. Outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) and interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hip) were held out of Wednesday’s practice. Burns has been struggling with a groin injury that first popped up in Week 2 and which the Giants are trying to manage. Lawrence’s injury is new and something to keep an eye on during the week.

Daboll confirmed the news about left tackle Andrew Thoams’s season-ending surgery. Still, as far as what the plan is to fill the void at left tackle, he said they’ll work through a variety of different scenarios this week, starting with Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle on Wednesday and then see where things are at by the end of the week.

Daboll also said that the 21-day window won't open this week on kicker Graham Gano (hamstring), who is eligible to come off IR this week.

Check back later for more on the Giants and Eagles injury reports.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

Limited

Andrew Thomas

LT

Foot

DNP

-

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion

Limited

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

DNP

--

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

DNP

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

