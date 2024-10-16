New York Giants Week 7 Injury Report: Malik Nabers Progressing; Two Key Defenders Ailing
The New York Giants Week 7 injury report has some good news and some bad news regarding their Week 7 injury report.
The good news is that rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who has missed the last two weeks due to a concussion, has advanced to the latter stages of the protocol and was set to practice on a limited basis, sporting the red “non-contact” jersey, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.
Daboll said that Nabes, who still leads the team in receiving yards, has made a lot of progress and that there is optimism that he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
Some more good news: Daboll said the rest of the team is expected to practice in some capacity.
Now for the bad news. Outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) and interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hip) were held out of Wednesday’s practice. Burns has been struggling with a groin injury that first popped up in Week 2 and which the Giants are trying to manage. Lawrence’s injury is new and something to keep an eye on during the week.
Daboll confirmed the news about left tackle Andrew Thoams’s season-ending surgery. Still, as far as what the plan is to fill the void at left tackle, he said they’ll work through a variety of different scenarios this week, starting with Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle on Wednesday and then see where things are at by the end of the week.
Daboll also said that the 21-day window won't open this week on kicker Graham Gano (hamstring), who is eligible to come off IR this week.
Check back later for more on the Giants and Eagles injury reports.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
Limited
Andrew Thomas
LT
Foot
DNP
-
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion
Limited
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
DNP
--
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
DNP
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status