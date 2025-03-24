New York Sports Talk Radio Host Proposes Outlandish Giants Trade
There have been some creative draft and trade scenarios have been proposed this offseason for the New York Giants, but by far, the “most creative” award goes to FS1 Sports Radio host Craig Carton.
Carton, in proposing a trade he believes “nobody says ‘no’ to,” suggested the Giants trade three first-round picks to the 49ers for Brock Purdy, thus clearing the way for the 49ers to sign Aaron Rodgers.
Well, I’m saying NO! And that’s with a capital N-O.
Seriously, the 49ers' issues with signing Purdy long-term aside, what team in their right mind would give up three first-round picks for ANY player unless we were talking about the second coming of Lawrence Taylor or Reggie White in their prime?
As noted, the Giants are not one quarterback away from making a championship run. They are not in a position to give up multiple first-round draft picks.
Given where they are in their rebuild, they would be far better off drafting and grooming a rookie quarterback and putting him on an inexpensive rookie deal, than spending gobs of money on a veteran beyond maybe the next year or two. In contrast, the rookie acclimates to life in the NFL.
That is how a rebuild should be conducted and what the Giants should have done when Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were hired.
But you know that old saying, right? “Woulda, coulda, shoulda, didn’t.”
It’s because of the “didn’t” that the Giants are in their current mess. And to make matters worse, their glaring need for a franchise quarterback couldn’t have come at a worse time, given the quality of this year’s draft class, which pales compared to last year’s deep crop.
This doesn’t mean the Giants won’t draft a quarterback, though the likelihood of them taking one at No. 3 is not a given. It will likely depend on whether they add Aaron Rodgers (a long shot) or Russell Wilson to the room with Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.
But one thing is certain: the Giants will not send three first-round picks to the 49ers.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.